ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Lt. Gov. Robinson delivers impassioned speech at NRA summit as nation reels from Uvalde

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbbPF_0fujzBd700

(WGHP) — Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson attended the NRA’s annual leadership meeting in Tuesday over the weekend in spite of pleading from parents and fellow politicians to reconsider his speaking engagement in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting that killed 21, including 19 children .

“Secure our schools,” he declared emphatically as part of an impassioned 10-minute speech on Friday.

He vowed, as he has in the past, to continue fighting against gun control, saying that its proponents want to “disarm” Americans, accusing federal lawmakers supporting gun control of wanting to leave “patriotic citizens of this nation unarmed and defenseless.”

“We are not going to go off into that good night, without standing up for our rights.”

Robinson is a board member for the NRA , and the NRA has embraced his championing of guns since before his political career even properly began, with Robinson’s viral remarks at a Greensboro City Council meeting put into an NRA commercial .

The NRA has been under intense scrutiny for moving forward with their planned me eting only a few hours away from where a community has been shaken by extreme gun violence. Other speakers canceled their appearance — Governor Greg Abbott sent a recorded message and then spent the time in Uvalde — but Robinson stayed on the docket, mocking the “leftists back home” who asked him to stay home.

The North Carolina Democratic Party released a letter signed by over 700 parents and several members of the state legislature addressed to the Lieutenant Governor, urging him to reconsider attending, and accusing him of being “beholden” to the NRA instead of North Carolina’s children.

“How many children do you need to see gunned down, communities torn apart, and lives upended, before you’ll finally decide to put lives ahead of the gun lobby and actually do something to stop this senseless violence?” the letter asks.

Five things to know as NRA presses ahead with Texas summit

Robinson said the shooting in Uvalde left him “heartbroken” and said that schools deserve just as much security as places like airports.

WGHP reached out to Robinson for a statement on Wednesday, and on Thursday he responded by calling the shooting in Uvalde “pure evil.” He did not answer WGHP’s questions about his engagement with the NRA in Houston.

Robinson also led a “prayer breakfast” on Sunday morning.

On May 25, Governor Roy Cooper posted a video calling for updated, stricter laws on gun ownership.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC parents’ bill with LGBTQ limits going to Senate floor

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Republican legislation that supporters argue would give North Carolina parents more say over their children’s public schooling and health, but critics say would intimidate and harm LGBTQ youth, is heading to the Senate floor after another affirmative committee vote Tuesday. The “Parents’ Bill of Rights” legislation includes a provision that would prevent instruction […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Robinson, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
wpde.com

Here's how much money South Carolina politicians received from the NRA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas sparked a renewed conversation nationwide on gun laws and the politics surrounding them. ABC News 4 looked into the financial contributions South Carolina politicians have received from the National Rifle Association (NRA). Sen. Tim Scott tops...
TEXAS STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Bill to keep NC hemp industry going approved by Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s hemp industry would become permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law in omnibus agricultural legislation approved unanimously by the Senate on Tuesday. The legislation differentiates marijuana, which would still remain unlawful, from hemp and hemp products, which contain a very low amount of the chemical that gives the high […]
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Roy Cooper
carolinajournal.com

National election integrity groups watching N.C. case closely

North Carolinians have a special interest in an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision related to voter ID. But we’re not alone. Among those watching the case closely are several national groups that focus on election integrity. “We became particularly interested in this case because it implicates all of those...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Gun Control#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#Wghp#Americans#Greensboro City Council
blufftontoday.com

2022 voter guide: Who's running for governor of South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is seeking his second full-term as governor, and faces opposition in the June 14 primary from Simpsonville's Harrison Musselwhite. Five candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for the chance to face McMaster in the Nov. 8 general election. The five are former Rep. Joe Cunningham, William H Williams, Carlton Boyd, state Sen. Mia McLeod, and Calvin McMillan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX8 News

Medical marijuana in North Carolina? 5 things you should know

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be thinking that the possibility of legal use for marijuana in medical treatment is going to make it easier for you to get high. The North Carolina Senate could consider a bill as soon as Thursday morning that would legalize medical marijuana, which would be a landmark in the state, […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kiss951.com

Increase in Wild Animal Attacks in North Carolina

In North Carolina there’s an increase of attacks of wild animals on residents. This new study is from BetOhio.com. They revealed states with the greatest chance of being in an incident with an animal and North Carolina is on the list. North Carolina is ranked #4 on the list with 180 attacks! Since 2000 Texas was the leading state for more than 200 attacks, and California which came in second. Some of attacks were from venomous arthropods, bitten or crushed by reptiles and fish. Where are these people being attacked? Some live in the wild and or taking those hikes in the woods. But most attacks are from bears, wolfs depending on your state’s population. Let’s talk about West Virginia.
ANIMALS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy