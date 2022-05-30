Reminder of State St. Bridge Closure

The once iconic retailer Sears is set to close dozens of its locations over the next few weeks. A total of 90 Sears Hometown stores across the country have taken to Facebook to announce their closures. The Van Wert location at Shannon Station was on that list, including two other Ohio stores at Gallipolis and Logan. These closings come on the heels of the last Sears department store closure in November of last year, marking the end of an era for the retailer.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO