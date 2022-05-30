Reminder of State St. Bridge Closure

A reminder to motorists that changes in traffic patterns begin Tuesday in Zanesville in connection to the Interstate 70 reconstruction project. On Tuesday, May 31 the State Street Bridge and the I-70 westbound off ramp to State Street are scheduled to close...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville will be milling and repaving Pine Street between Maysville Avenue and Pershing Road. Work on the $200,000 project will begin on Thursday, June 2. The project is expected to be completed on Friday, June 10, weather permitting. Traffic will be restricted in the work...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. Officials said International Road will be closed to through traffic near State Route 340 beginning on Monday, June 6, for approximately 30 days. Crews will be replacing the bridge and multiple culverts. Access...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–On Tuesday, May 31, the Interstate 70 project through Zanesville will enter another phase with closure of the State Street Bridge. According to ODOT: The State Street bridge and the I-70 WB off-ramp to State Street are scheduled to close on Tuesday, May 31, for 95-120 days, for reconstruction of the bridge.
Local developer Michael Kelley of The Kelley Cos. shares new details about the renovation of the South Wind Motel, a midcentury Brewery District landmark. Open since 1959, the South Wind Motel had fallen on hard times in recent decades, like other old-school motels around the city. But last year, new owners purchased the property, determined to give the 22-room landmark a refresh while honoring its midcentury roots. In this Q&A interview, Michael Kelley, one of the sibling developers behind The Kelley Cos., shares details about the motel project with Columbus Monthly via email. The South Wind Motel is expected to reopen by July.
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional state support Wednesday to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over the next few months, we expect to learn whether it will be “sink or swim” for the $100 million Route 30 freeway extension project from Canton to Route 44 in Osnaburg Township. Having received an $18 million federal BUILD...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Tuscarawas County warned of a road closure due to a large sinkhole that formed. New Philadelphia police said on Tuesday that 2nd Street NE between East High Street and Fair Avenue was closed until further notice because of the sinkhole. The city’s street department...
Hocking Hills is tucked away about an hour from downtown Columbus, Ohio, on the northern rim of the Appalachian region. Logan, Ohio, is the area’s municipal center, and the expansive Hocking Hills State Park is the outdoor adventure epicenter. On a recent press trip organized by Explore Hocking Hills, I got to see year-round activities like ziplining and repelling to fishing and kayaking.
The once iconic retailer Sears is set to close dozens of its locations over the next few weeks. A total of 90 Sears Hometown stores across the country have taken to Facebook to announce their closures. The Van Wert location at Shannon Station was on that list, including two other Ohio stores at Gallipolis and Logan. These closings come on the heels of the last Sears department store closure in November of last year, marking the end of an era for the retailer.
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A crash involving a farm tractor and a pickup truck has slowed traffic down on State Route 7 in Pomeroy. According to the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, a tractor pulling a hay baler was hit in the back by a pickup truck around 5:10 p.m. on State Route 7 at Union […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
One person is dead following a crash on County Road 115 in Lawrence County. Ohio River Way trail to bring new development to …. Summer pattern continues Tuesday and Wednesday in …. St. Albans honors fallen service members. Huntington honors fallen service members. Man dies in Lawrence County motorcycle crash.
WARREN COUNTY — UPDATE: 11 a.m. May 31, 2022. The man who died after being thrown from a jet ski at Caesar Creek State Park on Sunday has been identified. Donnell Jordan, 31, of Pennsylvania is the victim, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office. ORIGINAL REPORT:. A...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio – The Coshocton County Sheriffs Office reports a fatal car accident Monday night. Deputies were called to the 3200 block of State Route 60 in Clark Township, where the body of 32-year-old Coy Phillips of Blissfield was found. It is believed Phillips failed to negotiate a...
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Cumberland man. The Patrol reports the crash happened on State Route 83 near the Muskingum County line. 36-year-old Michael Wheeler was northbound on State Route 83 when his motorcycle crossed the center line and off the left side of the roadway. Wheeler was thrown from the vehicle when it struck a ditch.
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Community Foundation will present the ‘Pop and Pour’ Southeastern Ohio Beer and Wine Festival this weekend in the parking lot of the Secrest Auditorium. MCCF CEO Brian Wagner explained the purpose of the festival and how it benefits the community. “Having...
MOUNT VERNON – During a recent interview with the Mount Vernon News, Mayor Matt Starr discussed a meeting among area officials and business leaders in which the Area Development Foundation presented “Semiconductor Manufacturing 101.”. Intel’s announcement to build and move operations into neighboring Licking County has local officials...
OBETZ, Ohio (WSYX) — Down a southwestern Franklin County gravel road, next to a barn, in a field, Allison Yoakam and her son Teddy are "berry" excited. "We wanted to pick some strawberries before they're all gone," she said. Some of the best, biggest, baddest, berries in central Ohio...
A U.S. Representative is hoping that his resolution will recognize American natural gas as a “green and clean” energy source. U.S. Representative Troy Balderson joined Ohio energy advocates at an oil and gas well site in Licking County to announce a resolution he introduced this week in the the House of Representatives.
