NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Cumberland man. The Patrol reports the crash happened on State Route 83 near the Muskingum County line. 36-year-old Michael Wheeler was northbound on State Route 83 when his motorcycle crossed the center line and off the left side of the roadway. Wheeler was thrown from the vehicle when it struck a ditch.

GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO