Our first look at the facelifted BMW X6 arrived in February of last year, giving us insights into the design and technology of the cabin. It took another 12 months before we got fresh images of prototypes out on testing, but it seemed to have been worth the wait as we saw that the coupe-shaped SUV would be getting smaller kidney grilles and a more attractive overall design. It now appears that there are yet more reasons to get excited about the 2023 BMW X6, as fresh imagery has revealed a set of squared, quad tailpipes, which BMW says will signify its M Performance-enhanced, or M-lite, cars. In this case, it appears that would mean an X6 M60i.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO