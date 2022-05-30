ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

‘Summer of Kindness’ initiative for 2022 underway

By Saratogian Staff
Troy Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Sunmark Credit Union and the Sunmark Charitable Community Foundation announced today that they have again partnered with Beekman 1802 to celebrate the “Summer of Kindness” in their local communities. The 2022 Summer of Kindness kicked off with the first Kindness Workshop on May...

Troy Record

More pandemic population gains for Capital Region cities, towns and villages

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Capital Region communities continued to attract new residents during the pandemic in 2021, with eight ranking among New York’s top 20 fastest-growing towns. Greene County communities made noteworthy gains, accounting for six of those top 20 fastest-growing towns, according to a Center for Economic Growth analysis of new U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

WellNow acquires Primary Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care has acquired Primary Urgent Care locations in Utica and Herkimer. WellNow acquires Primary Urgent Care locations in Herkimer, Utica. There are two new WellNow Urgent Care sites, one in Utica and the other in Herkimer.
Troy Record

Albany County’s COVID-19 rate at 11.6%

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. As of yesterday, 81.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 74.5% have completed their original vaccination series. Among the eligible population, 63.9% have now received the booster shot.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Farm Fest returns with plenty of fanfare

MARCY — Farm Fest is back. After a two-year pandemic forced hiatus, the popular Farm Fest event will once again invite area residents to experience life on the farm with the 2022 event to welcome visitors from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at DiNitto Farms — a Dairy of Distinction— 6586 Benton Road.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Why did this Central New York group give Kathy Hochul $50K for her campaign?

Gov. Kathy Hochul turned to familiar friends and wealthy business owners in Central New York to help her raise about $10.3 million for her campaign over the past four months. The list of top local donors includes those with a stake in policies set in Albany and longtime Democratic Party supporters, new fundraising reports show. The reports cover the period from Jan. 15 through May 23.
SYRACUSE, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Capital Region BOCES teen has career, college aspirations

An area teenager has a job, a plan for the future and employability skills in a burgeoning industry thanks to Capital Region BOCES. Senior Joseph Lawyer is in his second year of the Sterile Processing Technology program at Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School where he is learning the skills to prepare for careers in hospitals and other healthcare settings disinfecting surgical instruments. As part of his training at BOCES, Lawyer has spent countless days at Albany Medical Center working hand-in-hand with sterile processing technicians preparing medical instruments. This recently led to a job offer at the hospital, said teacher Jeff Landry, who is also a former manager in the Sterile Processing Department. (Photo provided)
ALBANY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Town of Manlius deals with trash troubles

TOWN OF MANLIUS – The town of Manlius is working through some growing pains with its new trash removal service. Late last month, the town converted to an automated trash service and each resident enrolled in the service received two 95-gallon totes – one for garbage and one for recycling.
MANLIUS, NY
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Albany County Executive thanks National Guard

Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy thank members of the National Guard for their deployment to Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Since January, 43 members have helped bring residents to appointments, make beds, help feed residents and even keep them company when needed to allow our staff to attend to the medical needs of residents. Their deployments ends on May 31. McCoy presented them with certificates and both county coins and a special commemorative service coin for serving during the pandemic. (Photo provided)
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Troy Record

Rensselaer County ends 2021 with $22.1 million surplus

TROY, N.Y. — Rensselaer County ended 2021 in a strong financial position, with an operational surplus of $22.1 million, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced recently. The surplus for 2021 grows the county surplus to just under $100 million, and gives the county resources for upcoming investments in services,...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida County Overdose Response Team issues two spike alerts in May

Utica, N.Y. — The Oneida County Overdose Response Team (ORT) has issued its second overdose spike alert last month due to a significant increase in overdoses. As of May 27, the County’s Overdose Detection & Mapping Application Program (ODMAP) detected 51 overdoses in May. Year-to-date, ODMAP shows an average of 29 overdoses per month, which puts May’s number 72% higher than the 2022 monthly average. There have been five drug-related deaths for May and 26 in 2022 so far.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region Restaurants Dealing with New Kind of Thieves

There's a relatively new type of theft happening around the Capital Region and it targets local restaurants. The thieves aren't after what's in the safe, they're after what may have cooked your last meal. Used cooking oil. Frank Scavio is the owner of five Albany area Paesan's Pizza locations. He...
ALBANY, NY
WSBS

After 27 Years, This Tragedy Still Haunts Berkshire County To This Day

Memorial Day was observed on May 29th 1995 and we had a very unstable weather pattern as our listening area here in The Berkshires and our surrounding portions of the tri-state region including Eastern New York truly felt the effects of summer as that particular Monday saw oppressive humidity throughout the day, but the early evening hours proved to be a true attention getter.
cortlandvoice.com

Village of Homer officials urge residents to stop ‘volcano mulching’

Village of Homer officials last week urged residents to stop “volcano mulching” around trees, including ones owned by the village. Phil Stockton, the village’s department of public works superintendent, said when residents put down fabric and “too much mulch” under trees, the tree itself “cannot breathe” and will eventually “kill the tree.”
HOMER, NY

