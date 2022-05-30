ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island 2022: Everything we know about this year’s contestants

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Dust off your televisions and cancel your evening plans for the rumours are true... Love Island is back.

Well, almost. The iconic dating show returns for its next series on 6th June, and today ITV2 have revealed the first batch of contestants that will soon become our very best friends, holding our hands through the next few months.

This year, we will get to know a paramedic, a senior microbiologist, a model and a waitress and we can't wait.

So without further ado, here's the cast so far:

Paige Thorne

[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/LoveIsland/statuses/1531176673521041409 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1531176673521041409" created_ts=1653895941 name="Love Island" embed_mobile_width=375 text="\u201cWelsh paramedic Paige is no stranger to getting hearts beating \ud83d\udc93 #LoveIsland\u201d" embed_desktop_height=777 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_mobile_height=626 id="1531176673521041409" expand=1 screen_name="LoveIsland"]

Being a paramedic, 24-year-old Paige is sure to inspire some heart related puns from voiceover Ian Sterling.

When she's not saving lives, Paige is "a good cook and I'm quite mumsy so I'll look after anyone that needs looking after. If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed."

Bold claims.

Dami Hope

Dami is 26 and a senior microbiologist which sounds pretty impressive. Whether he will be as impressive in his search for love is a matter for the summer to decide...


Indiyah Polack

[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/LoveIsland/statuses/1531191281786966017 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1531191281786966017" created_ts=1653899424 name="Love Island" embed_mobile_width=375 text="\u201cHotel waitress Indiyah is ready to check in for a summer of love \ud83d\udd25 #LoveIsland\u201d" embed_desktop_height=777 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_mobile_height=626 id="1531191281786966017" expand=1 screen_name="LoveIsland"]

Indiyah is a 23-year-old waitress from London. Speaking about her decision to go on the show, she said:

"I feel like I'm at a stage in my life now where I'm ready to meet new people and start dating properly. I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it's quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."


Liam Llewellyn

22-year-old Welshman Liam is a Master's student studying strength and conditioning.

To compliment girls he recommends telling them they have "nice feet" (oh dear) and asked how his friends and family would describe him, Liam said: “They’d probably say quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly. I wear my heart on my sleeve, I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well, come to think about it.”


Tasha Ghouri

23-year-old Tasha is a self-proclaimed "party animal" from Yorkshire. The model and dancer, who says she loves "prosecco" and "napping" is also the first deaf person to appear on the show.


Davide Sanclimenti

Davide is from Rome but lives in Manchester. The 27-year-old business owner says he is going to be the "Italian stallion" in the villa and wants to find his "soulmate".

We can't promise that but at least he will top up his tan.


Gemma Owen

If her surname sounds familiar, that's because 19-year-old Gemma is the daughter of England footballer Michael Owen. But she has sporting credentials of her own. She has been competing for Britain in dressage riding since she was 11.

Asked what she’ll bring to the villa, she said: “I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.”

