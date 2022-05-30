ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh High School Principal Placed on Leave

By WLEN News Staff
wlen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTecumseh, MI – Tecumseh High School’s Principal Dennis Niles has been placed on paid, non-disciplinary leave, following an allegation made against him. A statement issued by TPS, on Friday, May 27th,...

www.wlen.com

MLive

Bomb threat causes evacuation of Jackson County school

JACKSON, MI - A bomb threat Tuesday caused Northwest Community Schools to evacuate its Kidder Middle School. The threat prompted Northwest High School, as well as its preschool, child care and central office, to also go on an “external lockdown” Superintendent Geoff Bontrager said in a message to families on May 31.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspect Apprehended After Bomb Threat At Jackson Middle School

(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect has been apprehended after a bomb threat was received at Northwest Kidder Middle School in Jackson. The threat was received over the phone and the call was made from inside the building, WLNS reports. School officials say students and staff were evacuated from the middle school and the high school, preschool, and office were placed on lockdown. Police were on the scene and investigated. “At this time, the situation at Northwest Middle School has been resolved. Law enforcement has searched the building and determined that there is no threat to staff and students,” the district said. The suspect has been apprehended, according to school officials. All after-school activities will go on as planned. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JACKSON, MI
13abc.com

Hudson man dies in car-bicycle crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hudson man died in a car-bicycle collision on Wednesday. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the area of U.S.-127 and Beecher Road for a car-bicycle collision. The vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck the bicyclist, who was...
HUDSON, MI
The Flint Journal

Work begins in landfill search for missing Michigan teen

LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI – The search for the body of missing Michigan teenager Zion Foster began Tuesday at a Detroit-area landfill, The Associated Press reports. The 17-year-old from Eastpointe was last seen on Jan. 4. Investigators believe she is dead, and her body was put in a dumpster that was emptied at a landfill in Macomb County’s Lenox Township.
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement on Morenci Incident that Drew a Crowd

Morenci, MI – The response by local law enforcement to an incident in Morenci drew a large crowd of concerned citizens Tuesday morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 11am Central Dispatch sent units to the incident that occurred on Page Street. Numerous agencies responded...
MORENCI, MI
Beacon

Dr. Cory Stine of Port Clinton now Senior VP at Terra State

Terra State Community College announced Dr. Cory Stine, executive director of the Terra College Foundation, has accepted the position of senior vice president of innovation and strategic planning. In this role, Dr. Stine, of Port Clinton, will dedicate his efforts to leading Terra State on the best pathways to the successful completion of the strategic planning process, as well as providing his expertise in new and innovative programming.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Adrian Schools closed Thursday due to conflict between parents

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian Schools are closed Thursday after a parent made a threat toward another parent. According to a district statement, the investigation involves a "comment" made by a parent. There was no threat made to any school building, student or staff member. "However, to ensure the safety...
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Police officer injured in struggle with suspect booked at Lucas County jail

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was injured Saturday night during a skirmish with a recently arrested suspect at the Lucas County jail. Steven Marcele, 45, was booked and began fighting with deputies about 10 p.m., according to a police report. Police claim Marcele was kicking his legs and an officer identified as D. Lett felt a sharp pain in his lower abdomen while attempting to subdue Marcele.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Car hit by train after getting stuck on tracks in Hancock County

A close call for a Michigan man who got out of his car just before it was hit by a train in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Jiquon Jones of Flint was heading east on State Route 613 just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning when he went off the road and got stuck on the tracks near County Road 257. Jones jumped out of the car as a CSX train operated by Brett Tackett of Greenwich, Ohio came barreling down, slamming into the car. Deputies say no one was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH

