ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

As travel picks up, TSA seeing increase in guns found at security checkpoints

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1MwR_0fujvOg200

CHARLOTTE — As travel picks up this Memorial Day weekend, Transportation Security Administration officials said they are seeing an alarming trend of people continuing to attempt to bring guns through TSA checkpoints.

Thirty-one thousand people are expected to depart from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Memorial Day.

“It’s going to be crowded but it is going smooth so far,” said traveler Sandra Carr.

As numbers bounce back to almost pre-pandemic levels, Channel 9 has seen how one gun found at a checkpoint can have an impact on many other passengers looking to catch a flight. TSA officials said the one thing that can bring smooth security lines to a screeching halt are guns found at checkpoints.

[ ALSO READ: Memorial Day travel: Here’s what drivers, flyers in the Carolinas need to know ]

In 2021, Charlotte Douglas set a record -- 106 guns found at security checkpoints, and TSA leaders said that this year, passengers may break that record.

“We have seen a total of 43 firearms at checkpoints. To put that in perspective with the 106 we saw all of last year, if volume remains high, we could see us surpass last year’s totals,” said Mark Howell with TSA.

In April, North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn was cited by police for bringing a loaded handgun to checkpoint D, his second time being caught with a gun.

Security officials said each time someone attempts to bring a weapon through security, it impacts more than just one person. They said it could impact dozens if not hundreds of passengers at times, because security shuts down that entire checkpoint lane for 20 minutes or more.

“We do that for everyone’s safety because 85-90% of the firearms we find are loaded,” Howell said.

[ RELATED: TSA seizes three times more firearms at CLT in 2021 than year before, officials say ]

With lanes closing, it impacts people like Jotie Dhilon, who said she is always cutting her flights close.

“Yes it does and I am someone that shows up closer to my departure time so I need to plan for that,” she said.

TSA told Channel 9 that if someone is caught with a gun at a checkpoint, they could be arrested or cited and face a $10,000 fine.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD: Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport)

CMPD: Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

American Airlines Flight 720 from Charlotte to Rome diverted to JFK

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – AA Flight 720 from Charlotte to Rome has been diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Tuesday, according to American Airlines. This is the second day that the flight has had to prematurely land. Monday, the flight returned to Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincolnton woman has the formula to help others

LINCOLNTON – A mother herself, Catherine Wise watched with horror as the nationwide formula shortage unfolded. “I breast fed my first child, but I raised my second one on formula,” she said. “While I was feeding formula, I would have never expected to have difficulty finding it when I needed it. I heard the stories of the shortage on the news like everyone else and obviously it concerned me. What are parents going to do?”
LINCOLNTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Guns#Airport Security#Checkpoint#Channel 9
WCNC

Charlotte mother charged in son's March drowning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than two months after a Charlotte toddler drowned in a pond, the boy's mother is now facing a murder charge from police. On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced 29-year-old Natalia Suero was arrested in Westchester County in New York on May 26. CMPD and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office are now working with officials in New York to extradite her back to North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Study: Charlotte has two of NC’s deadliest stretches of road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new traffic study pinpointing the deadliest stretches of road across North Carolina determined two are here in Charlotte. According to the study commissioned by the law firm of Nagle & Associates Personal Injury Trial Lawyers, the first one is Interstate 85, between Exit 36, which is Brookshire Boulevard, and Exit 41, which is Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Officials safely rescue alligator from North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A freshwater alligator was rescued from a tide pool on North Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon. According to the North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue, the alligator was unharmed in the process. NMBOR Officers, NMB Animal Control and SC Deptartment of Natural Resources all assisted in safely relocating the animal.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WCNC

City of Charlotte looking to expand the Gold Line. But there could be trouble on the tracks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council could approve millions of dollars just to plan for an even longer Gold Line streetcar, but there could be trouble on the tracks. City leaders are looking to invest $4.3 million to start planning for Phase 3 of the Gold Line. Right now, the train runs from Plaza Midwood all the way to the campus of Johnson C. Smith University.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WIS-TV

Whitewater Center opening new locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. National Whitewater Center is expanding to three new locations, the company announced Wednesday. The new locations are Whitewater Santee in Huger, South Carolina; Whitewater Pisgah in Mills River, N.C.; and Whitewater Grayson (website coming soon). Two other ventures are coming from: The Long Lines...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews searching Linville Gorge for missing Charlotte woman

Attempted traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, authorities say. Locust Police say this happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday near Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive. West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last year, the inn’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mom Arrested In NY For South Charlotte Drowning Death Of Son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mom was arrested in New York for the south Charlotte drowning death of her son in March, according to police. The investigation started when an off-duty officer was approached by a woman on March 12, around 9 a.m., at Park Road Park. The woman informed the officer that her child was unresponsive in the pond.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy