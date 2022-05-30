ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Weather on the Web

By Rob Koenig
wagmtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning everyone on this Memorial Day. This morning we’re still dealing with some scattered showers across the county. They are weakening as they’re pushing there way south, but they will continue to do so over the next few hours. We will eventually see the clouds...

www.wagmtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 The Rock

Six Ways to Help a Turtle Cross the Road Safely in Maine

We’ve all seen turtles crossing the busy roads in Aroostook County. Many of us have stopped to lend them a hand to help keep them safe. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said there are a couple of reasons why turtles cross the roadways this time of year. Turtles get on the move to breed and find food. Also, in late Spring and early Summer, the female turtles are looking for a place to nest.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Weekend events in Maine

Maine knows how to have fun with our festivals and fairs, and like many states, most of them were canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic. I'm happy to share the good news that fairs and festivals are returning this summer and fall, and I will share details on these events. One such event I wanted to recommend that you check out if you haven't previously is the Black Fly Festival in the town of Milo, Maine.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Presque Isle Memorial Day Parade

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Presque Isle recognized the day with two ceremonies and a parade. Lots of waves and smiles as people lined Main Street Presque Isle to enjoy the Memorial Day Parade. The parade included the Presque Isle High School Marching Band, the new Patrol Vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office and of course queens and fire trucks! At Memorial Bridge, the parade stopped and a ceremony was held where a wreath was thrown off the bridge and Taps was played. The parade continued on to Veteran’s Memorial Park, where another ceremony was held at the conclusion of the parade. This moving ceremony included the placing of the American Flag and two wreaths and concluded with the raising of the flags while a single trumpet played.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
County
Aroostook County, ME
City
Presque Isle, ME
NECN

Road-Severing Sinkhole Found in Maine

A sinkhole was discovered in Aroostook County, Maine on Saturday. According to Lee Cheek, a Maine resident nearby who posted several photos to Facebook, the partition in the road caused by the sinkhole is near Cyr Plantation, and runs south from Cyr Plantation to Van Buren, ME. According to Cheek...
wagmtv.com

Young Eagles Take to the Sky

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Also happening in Presque Isle today, It was a beautiful day for a flight. Kids and teenagers took to the skies at the Presque Isle International Airport. “I really like aircraft!”. said Micah Cyr. Cyr was one of the “pilots” that headed into the...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

A Frenchville Man Died in a Hit-and-Run, Driver Has Been Found

Maine State Police say the driver who two motorcycles in Washington County, killing one rider, has now been located. Troopers were called to the crash scene on Springfield Road in T8 R4, near Danforth, at approximately 2:45 Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Don Charette of Frenchville and 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha badly injured. Both motorcycle drivers were transported to the hospital, where Charette died. Ouellette suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Wagm
wagmtv.com

Maine State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Danforth

DANFORTH, Maine (WAGM) - On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m. the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Springfield Road in T8 R4 NBPP near Danforth. The investigation found that the driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer was heading South when the driver crossed the center line and struck two motorcycles, an orange 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by 50-year old Don Charette of Frenchville, and a black 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St Agatha.
DANFORTH, ME
B98.5

Maine State Police Looking For Driver In Fatal Hit And Run

The Maine State Police is looking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit and run crash that happened on Sunday afternoon. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, at around 2:45 PM on Saturday (May 29th), police responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Springfield Road in Township8 Range 4.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy