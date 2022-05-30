ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stranger Things star opens up about Jonathan and Nancy's relationship struggles in season 4

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton has opened up about his character Jonathan Byers' rocky relationship with girlfriend Nancy Wheeler in the hit Netflix show's season 4.

Set six months after the events of season 3, which ended with Jim Hopper (David Harbour) being thrown in a Russian prison and Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ) leaving Hawkins with Will (Noah Schnapp) and his family, Stranger Things season 4 sees the gang face "a new and horrifying supernatural threat." Before long, they stumble across "a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

“We find him in a place of questioning himself and his relationship," Heaton recently explained to GQ , when asked about Jonathan's headspace in Vol. 1. "You want the people to be invested in them. Sometimes it blurs into one. Me and Natalia [Dyer, who plays Nancy] have been together for a long time, so you’ve even got to separate it yourself sometimes.”

In the seven episodes released so far, Jonathan and Nancy are struggling to make the distance between them work, and things go really sour between the pair when the former chooses to stay in California for Spring Break. As things kick off monster-wise back in Indiana, Nancy finds herself teaming up with ex-boyfriend Steve (Joe Keery), too, and there are several moments that suggest the twosome could still be harboring feelings for one another . As far as a possible reunion there, though, Heaton is sworn to secrecy.

One thing he can talk about is how heavily this season leans into horror movie territory – something co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have talked about before . He adds: "The Hawkins storyline this year is totally out of Nightmare On Elm Street. It's really exciting to see the show go in that direction."

Stranger Things 4 - Vol. 1 is available to stream now. Volume 2 is set to arrive on July 1. If you've already binge-watched all seven episodes, why not check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

Cast members from Stranger Things posed on the red carpet on May 14, 2022, at the season 4 premiere in New York. From left to right, they are David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Faith Hill Fights Back The Tears Discussing The Gut-Wrenching Death Of Elsa In ‘1883’ Finale: “I Can’t Imagine Not Being With My Child In Their Final Moments”

When actors spend a number of months filming a show or movie together, the characters they portray begin to become a part of them, as they invest so much time into the role. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have both been very vocal about how much their portrayals of James and Margaret Dutton on 1883 have impacted them, along with a number of other actors on the show.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Heaton
Person
David Harbour
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Ross Duffer
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Joe Keery
IndieWire

Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5. Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked. Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off...
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Stranger Things 4 Episode 7 Ending Explained

The wait is finally over and the latest installment of Stranger Things has landed on Netflix. Going from the Russians and a Billy possessed by the Mind Flayer, Eleven and company are now dealing with a bigger threat in Vecna. With volume one topping out at seven episodes, we take a look below at this Stranger Things 4 episode 7 ending explained to get a clearer picture of what went down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Russian
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in June

Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes a whole new crop of movies, TV shows, comedy specials and more on Netflix. Below, find a full list of everything that’s slated to hit the streaming service over the coming month, from classic comedies like Dumb and Dumber and Anchorman to cutting-edge comedy from the likes of Joel Kim Booster and Amy Schumer.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Just Canceled 4 More Projects

Netflix continues to put the hammer down on several of its shows. Variety reported that Netflix has canceled four shows, including a project from Ava DuVernay. The streaming service has canceled a number of projects in recent weeks, even putting an end to Meghan Markle's animated series Pearl amongst several others.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

19K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy