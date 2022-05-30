ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Union Township honors fallen service members

By Madeline Ottilie
 2 days ago
Veterans in Clermont County will continue a 30-year tradition Monday by reading the names of fallen service members on Memorial Day.

Volunteers will read just under 400 names. Each time a name is read, they will place an American flag on a white cross. The public is invited to volunteer throughout the morning.

The reading began at 6 a.m. at Union Township Veteran’s Memorial Park. It continues every hour on the hour until 2 p.m. when veterans will hold a Memorial Day program. It includes a ceremony to pay respect to prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The event is being hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649.

“It's a very emotional thing for a lot of people,” said chapter president Ken Williamson.

“Some people come out because they have loved ones they know these people. Other people just come out to respect the fallen, those people who served for our country and gave their lives.”

Williamson said the event is a way to bring the veteran community together and remind younger generations not to leave veterans behind.

“Clermont County has done historically, anything for veterans that we need,” he said. “We’re very, very tight community here.”

