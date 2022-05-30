ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jeff Van Gundy didn’t sound like himself during Celtics-Heat Game 7

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

This was not your typical ESPN NBA playoff broadcast.

Mike Breen tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Game 7 between the Celtics and Heat on Sunday, while Jeff Van Gundy’s voice was noticeably hoarse throughout the broadcast.

The social media speculation was running rampant, particularly given Breen’s status. Others said it was Van Gundy’s version of the Michael Jordan flu game.

Does Jeff Van Gundy have what Mike Breen has?

— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I feel terrible for everyone who had the over and for Jeff Van Gundy who had to work tonight.

— jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) May 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

They are gonna refer to this as the Jeff Van Gundy flu game in broadcasting circles😂

— Midtown Mike (@MidtownMike22) May 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jeff Van Gundy sounds awful. He either helped close Club Deuce last night or…

— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtbIQ_0fujudpS00
Jeff Van Gundy (middle) with Mike Breen (right) and Mark Jackson on May 7, 2022.
NBAE via Getty Images

The Celtics held off the Heat, 100-96, to advance to the NBA Finals and a matchup with the Warriors.

According to The Post’s Andrew Marchand, Breen “feels fine” and is hopeful to call Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Mark Jones called the Heat-Celtics Game 7 in Breen’s place.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Why The Warriors Will Lose The NBA Championship: "The Celtics Are Gonna Win The World Championship. Because They Are The Best Team Remaining In The Playoffs Right Now, In My Opinion.”

It's not a secret that Charles Barkley's relationship with the Golden State Warriors fans isn't the best, and he's not bothered by that. The former NBA MVP embraced the role of villain in the Western Conference Finals, rooting for the Dallas Mavericks just to piss off the Dubs Nation. They...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Breen
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Mark Jackson
Person
Jeff Van Gundy
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Celtics Heat Game 7#Espn#Club Deuce#Nbae#Getty#Heat#The Nba Finals#The Heat Celtics Game 7
The Spun

Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season. "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

How Joe Johnson could win first NBA ring with Celtics

Joe Johnson gave Boston Celtics fans something to cheer about during a rough first half to the 2021-22 season. Now, he'll have a chance to earn his first NBA championship ring. "Iso Joe" signed a 10-day contract with the C's through the hardship exemption in December. He originally was drafted...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Dismisses The Claim That Stephen Curry Will Be Greater Than Kevin Durant If He Wins His 4th Title: "We Have To Stop This Nonsense. It Has To Stop, It Has To Stop Right Now."

With Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors returning to the NBA Finals, the question regarding where he ranks among the all-time greats has become a hotly contested topic among NBA circles. The Warriors guard already had a very impressive resume, and he is now climbing up the ranks even more.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks fans won’t be pleased with latest free agency update on Jalen Brunson, Mavs

After failing to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are turning their attention to their to-do list for the offseason. Undoubtedly one of the top items on that is the retention of pending free agent guard, Jalen Brunson, who has long gotten the attention of the New York Knicks. However, their prospects of landing Brunson are not looking high at the moment, with the guard rumored to be leading towards a return to the Mavs.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Claims The Celtics Would Have Won The 2010 NBA Championship If He Wasn’t Injured: “We Never Lost A Playoff Series When Our Starting 5 Was Healthy."

The Boston Celtics between 2007 and 2012 are considered one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. The Celtics massively upgraded their roster when they traded for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in 2007, adding much-needed superstar talent to their impressive core of Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Kendrick Perkins. Within their first year together, they were able to win the NBA championship in 2008.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Lowry Says His First Year In Miami Was A Waste: “It Was A Wasted Year. If You’re Not Playing For A Championship, It’s A Waste Of A Year.”

The Miami Heat suffered a big loss against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, with the C's eliminating them in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals. The Heat fought hard for this moment and secured the No. 1 seed in the East, but that didn't matter against a hungry Celtics team that dominated Game 7 from start to finish.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NBA Star Announces He's Joining ESPN As An Analyst

ESPN has added to its NBA coverage by hiring New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum. McCollum, who has appeared on the Worldwide Leader as an analyst in the past, has officially been signed to a multiplatform deal by the network. He'll make his debut on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy