Jeff Van Gundy didn’t sound like himself during Celtics-Heat Game 7

This was not your typical ESPN NBA playoff broadcast.

Mike Breen tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Game 7 between the Celtics and Heat on Sunday, while Jeff Van Gundy’s voice was noticeably hoarse throughout the broadcast.

The social media speculation was running rampant, particularly given Breen’s status. Others said it was Van Gundy’s version of the Michael Jordan flu game.

Does Jeff Van Gundy have what Mike Breen has? — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I feel terrible for everyone who had the over and for Jeff Van Gundy who had to work tonight. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) May 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

They are gonna refer to this as the Jeff Van Gundy flu game in broadcasting circles😂 — Midtown Mike (@MidtownMike22) May 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jeff Van Gundy sounds awful. He either helped close Club Deuce last night or… — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jeff Van Gundy (middle) with Mike Breen (right) and Mark Jackson on May 7, 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

The Celtics held off the Heat, 100-96, to advance to the NBA Finals and a matchup with the Warriors.

According to The Post’s Andrew Marchand, Breen “feels fine” and is hopeful to call Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Mark Jones called the Heat-Celtics Game 7 in Breen’s place.