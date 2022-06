Actor Gary Sinise shared the details of his friendship with Army veteran and ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation Bryan Anderson on "One Nation" Saturday. GARY SINISE: Bryan is somebody I met several years ago — gosh, over 15 years ago. He was injured in 2005. He's a triple-amputee, missing two legs and an arm. We're both from Illinois, so we kind of connected at Walter Reed when I first met Bryan… After I started my foundation we became friends and he became an ambassador for my foundation.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO