Signage is Up at The Breakfast Club

By MCS Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Breakfast Club is coming soon to 8240 Fenton Street in Downtown Silver Spring and a recent Instagram post by the restaurant shows that another step closer to opening has been taken as signage is up at the upcoming restaurant. The...

Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Feasty Crab Opens Today in Derwood

Feasty Crab opens today at 16811 Crabbs Branch Way (the former location of Red, Hot, & Blue) in Derwood. Red, Hot, & Blue closed permanently back in July of 2019 after serving the Derwood area for 30 years. After almost two years of inactivity, Feasty Crab signage was put up in April 2021. The menu features oysters, snow crabs, scallops, crawfish, mussels, and various Cajun sides and desserts. The restaurant is open Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm and Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm and is currently hiring.
DERWOOD, MD
Sowebo Arts and Music Festival celebrates 29th year

Sunday kicked off the 29th annual Sowebo Arts and Music Festival at the historic Hollins Market. This year's festival honored Cleveland "C.J." Darrell Johnson, who was a musician and prominent member of the Baltimore arts and music community who died this year. This year's event featured art, music and craft...
Progress at Upcoming Pollo Campero on 355 in Gaithersburg

Back in January, we let you know that Pollo Campero would be taking over the location that was home to KFC until December 2020 at 426 N Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg. The exterior of the building appears to almost be finished (minus the signage) and the location is currently hiring.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
First Fridays at Boordy Vineyards

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Enjoy a nice evening outdoors in a peaceful and picturesque setting as the Maryland Opera invites you to "First Fridays at Boordy Vineyards." Artistic Director for the Maryland Opera James Harp shares more about the program.
BALTIMORE, MD
Coming Soon Signage Up at Foxtrot “The Modern Corner Store”

Last March, Foxtrot, the modern corner store, café and delivery market, announced its continued DMV expansion with the planned opening of its first Maryland location at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Avenue). It will be moving in to the space currently occupied by Mussel Bar & Grille, which closed in April.
Check out these outdoor movies all summer long in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Summertime in and around the District means the return of outdoor movies for free! From drive-ins in Southeast D.C. to waterfront watching at National Harbor, the options are endless. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. Wednesday, June 1: Space Jam. Wednesday, June 8: The Princess Bride. Where: 227 Harry Thomas...
WASHINGTON, DC
“Below Deck in DC?”

“Spotted at the Georgetown waterfront this morning (Saturday)! I asked the people on deck if the show was being filmed here and he said he couldn’t confirm or deny!”. Vibrant New Metro-Accessible Apartments at The Remy. PoP Sponsor Today at 1:15pm. Vibrant new metro-accessible apartments: 2-bedrooms from the $2,400s...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg Will No Longer Be Open 24/7

Beginning June 10, Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg will no longer be open 24 hours, seven days a week. The gym will now close on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. See full hours listed below. The other MoCo locations (Germantown, Rockville, and two in Silver Spring) will remain 24-7 according to a representative at the Gaithersburg gym. In other Planet Fitness news, teenagers in MoCo can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness through August 31st by downloading a digital key tag on PlanetFitness.com. Any teenager to sign up for the program is automatically entered for a chance to win a $500 scholarship (one winner per state). Additional information can be seen below.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Opening Date for Claire’s in Gaithersburg Square

Teen accessory chain Claire’s new location in Gaithersburg Square is scheduled to open Tuesday, May 31. It is taking over the former Grog’s Beer and Wine location between AT&T and Ashley Furniture Homestore. The Claire’s located a quarter of a mile away inside of Lakeforest Mall is now closed. As malls across the nation are closing, Claire’s is opening more locations in strip malls, as well as “store-inside-store’s” at Wal-Marts.
Gaithersburg Celebrates Caribbean-American Heritage Month

The City of Gaithersburg highlights the culture, heritage & achievements of our Caribbean-American neighbors in June. The City of Gaithersburg celebrates and honors Caribbean-American Heritage Month in June with a performance and a proclamation highlighting the culture, heritage & achievements of our Caribbean-American neighbors. At the Mayor & City Council meeting on Monday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m., Mayor Jud Ashman will issue an official proclamation declaring June 2022 as Caribbean-American Heritage Month in the City, recognizing the history & achievements of Caribbean-Americans. The proclamation will be presented to Joan Beckford, owner of Island Pride’s Oasis Restaurant & Catering.
American Fashion Now Open in Diamond Square Shopping Center

American Fashion is now open at 50 Bureau Dr in the Diamond Square Shopping Center in Gaithersburg, the former location of the Computer Place. American Fashion was previously located at 9639 Lost Knife Rd in Montgomery Village Crossing. Diamond Square is also home to George’s Hot Pot, Diamond Sushi & Buffet, Madras Place, Giant, Massage Season, and Play More Games.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Maryland Family To Donate Wheelchair, Raise Funds In Memory Of Son With Special Needs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Timothy “Timmy” Johnson’s parents marked his 25th birthday Wednesday by sorting through old pictures at their Howard County home.  “He fit so much into that life and blessed so many people with his presence,” Timmy’s father, Philip Johnson, said. “I just recall a person who lived a full life.” Timmy died on May 7, 25 days shy of his 25th birthday. He had cerebral palsy, a feeding and seizure disorder, an intellectual disability, and was legally blind. “Even though he had these disabilities, there was nothing stopping him from participating with his family,” Timmy’s mother, Karen Johnson, said. “We didn’t...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Furever Homes: 5-Month-Old Husky, Blu, Is Waiting For The Perfect Match

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a beautiful addition to your family, look no further than Blu. This 5-month-old Husky mix gets along well with children, adults and other dogs alike, making her the perfect fit for just about any home. Blu’s story began far from Baltimore. She came here from Texas, after she and her siblings were found abandoned in the woods in Houston. Now, Blu is being fostered while waiting to find her furever home. “She’s engaging, she’s having fun with everyone, she’s very gentle with the kids, so she has adapted really well very quickly,” Blu’s foster mom, Corry, says. Corry...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tony Perkins | Get Up DC Anchor

WASHINGTON — Tony Perkins first joined the WUSA9 family in November 2019, reuniting with former colleague Annie Yu to become co-anchor of “Get Up DC” weekday mornings from 5 to 7am. Later, former colleague Allison Seymour also reunited with Tony and Annie as their co-anchor on the show!
WASHINGTON, DC
Best Of the Bay: Food & Drink

Chesapeake Bay foodways run long and deep. Native American people have been enjoying the bounty of the Bay for centuries, evidenced by oyster middens dating as far back as 10,000 B.C. When colonists arrived in the 1600s, they brought new traditions and ingredients designed for surviving transport and feeding a colony. Trading ships brought in spices and flavors from across the globe, and enslaved people brought their African and Caribbean cooking traditions, which they infused into European cuisine. Later generations of immigrants brought their traditions, creating thriving neighborhoods like Baltimore’s Little Italy. That flavorful influx is still happening; go on a food tour today anywhere from Adams Morgan, D.C., to Richmond, Va., and you’ll taste flavors from almost every continent, cooked through a lens of local ingredients.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

