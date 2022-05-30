Signage is Up at The Breakfast Club

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a beautiful addition to your family, look no further than Blu. This 5-month-old Husky mix gets along well with children, adults and other dogs alike, making her the perfect fit for just about any home. Blu’s story began far from Baltimore. She came here from Texas, after she and her siblings were found abandoned in the woods in Houston. Now, Blu is being fostered while waiting to find her furever home. “She’s engaging, she’s having fun with everyone, she’s very gentle with the kids, so she has adapted really well very quickly,” Blu’s foster mom, Corry, says. Corry...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO