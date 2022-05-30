Church holds Sunday service at Busch Stadium
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Journey Church from Troy, Missouri held its Sunday service inside Busch Stadium Sunday. They bought 1,750 tickets with the help of the Cardinals organization and others in the community. After services, most of the churchgoers stuck around for the Cardinals-Brewers game.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
