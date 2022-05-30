Power restored in Franklin County

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Russellville Police Department says that power was restored in the town around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning. The power was originally reported as out by the Russellville Police Department around 6 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on...
The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect in a bank robbery. The Madison Police Department says that Tyler McGlothin was arrested in connection to the shooting. New record high gas prices. Updated: 10 hours ago. WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting. Franklin County seeing increase in animal cruelty.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In Franklin county dogs are left on the side of the road shot, strangled, and left for dead weekly. Animal Services says it’s a growing issue in the county and something needs to be done. “She was found shot in the back, she could...
UPDATE: Huntsville police say the suspect in a stabbing was located and detained by Redstone Arsenal police at the entry gate 9 on Research Park. He's been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing. From earlier:. Police are searching for a suspect in an incident where multiple people were injured...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s governor has directed the state Finance Department to issue a reward payment in the amount of $5,000 to a person who provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in apprehending and arresting Casey White, the Florence, Ala., inmate who escaped with the help of a correctional officer.
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.
According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.
The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats.
ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.
“Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.
No further information is available at this time.
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed Tuesday evening after the car he was driving struck a utility pole five miles west of Rogersville. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kevin Jordan, 37, was fatally injured when he struck a utility pole in his 1994 Chevrolet Camaro. The...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — It has been over a month since now deceased Corrections Officer Vicky White and capital murder suspect Casey White busted out of a north Alabama jail. Since their escape, andits eventual end in Indiana, many have questioned Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and the protocols in place at the jail that would allow for such a thing to happen.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A man from Colorado died in a boating accident Wednesday morning on Pickwick Lake. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Busha, 79, and Gerald Busha, 70, of Winfield, were fishing when their boat struck a bridge pillar on the Patton Island Bridge. This caused...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four are reported to have stab wounds or cuts on Academy Dr. near Mastin Lake Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), emergency crews are still on the scene. The time of the call was 3:07 p.m. According to the Huntsville...
An undercover operation in Blount County turned up evidence illegal gambling - including slot machines and scratch off lottery tickets – at three businesses. The Cleveland Police Department carried out the operation between May 15 and May 25 at a laundromat and two gas stations after receiving complaints of illegal gambling activity.
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman man drowned in Smith Lake Monday, May 30, 2022, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Investigators said Frankie D. Cruce, 60, drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat near Miller’s Flats. It happened at approximately 1:40...
One man is hospitalized and another is in custody after a Wednesday shooting in Florence. Florence Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at a Dollar General store in the 3,000 block of Huntsville Road about 1:56 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man, whose name has not been released,...
