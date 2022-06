Item: It’s just over 90 days until Syracuse football kicks off the most important period in the seven-year Dino Babers era, hosting Louisville in a tough conference opener (1-7 vs. the ‘Ville in ACC games) at the Dome on September 3 (8:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network). Not only is it already the upcoming 10th season of ACC play for the Orange, but unless SU has a winning record and makes a bowl appearance in one of 12 league affiliated games, it’s more than likely hard decisions will have to be made regarding Baber’s tenure directing the program in the future.

