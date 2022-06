Since his arrival in Lincoln, Nebraska Cornhusker fans have waited for head coach Scott Frost to turn around their beloved program. After loading up his roster with the transfer portal, this could be the first step in the right direction. Frost will have a new quarterback in former Texas Longhorns signal-caller, Casey Thompson. Not to mention they were able to get Ochuan Mathis from the TCU Horned Frogs. Those are just a couple of the newest Huskers to take the field in 2022. Could they be a huge reason for success this year? If so they could find themselves battling it...

