Environment

KAMC AM Weather Webcast May 30th, 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: For Memorial Day breezy and sunny conditions will stay in the forecast with temperatures still reaching the mid to upper 90’s before a cool down by the middle of the week. The afternoon high will rise to 96°. Tonight: Clear skies will last through our overnight...

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/26 Thursday forecast

Alert(s): Yellow Alert for late tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night for showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms.  Forecast: Today will feature more clouds with perhaps some sprinkles/showers late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sprinkles/showers push through tonight with perhaps some patchy fog developing around the area. As for tomorrow, the day gets off to a quiet start, but showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms are expected late in the afternoon and at night. The main threats from these storms will be downpours (flooding), gusty winds and even some hail. This, of course, could complicate holiday travel on the roads and at the airports.Looking Ahead: On Saturday we'll have to leave in a chance of showers/t'storms with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday's better, overall, with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs closer to 80. Monday (Memorial Day) looks like the best of the bunch: mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
WWL-AMFM

Entering the summer weather pattern this month

It is June and we begin to enter the official summer-weather pattern of heat and humidity. “Upper ridging will keep us mostly dry and hot for much of the week. Spotty to scattered showers/storms are possible Wednesday, around 30%, then rain
natureworldnews.com

Central States to Brace For Severe Thunderstorms This Coming Week

Forecasters watch out for the next possible round of severe weather as storm-weary locations recover from the previous week's bout of thunderstorms. Last Thursday, destructive thunderstorms moved through parts of the Central States. Forecasters are watching for the next possible round of severe weather in a similar area seven days later.
WAVY News 10

Blog: Monday storms to taper off

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hampton Roads until 9pm Monday. Scattered downpours are still possible through sunset. Use caution this afternoon/evening and stay weather aware! There have been reports of trees and powerlines down in parts of the region, use some caution on the roads this evening as crews may be out […]
NORFOLK, VA

