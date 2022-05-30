ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Entire Winterset Cemetery open for Memorial Day after storm damage

By Todd Magel
Cover picture for the articleWINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - More than one thousand flags decorate the Winterset Cemetery on this Memorial Day weekend. After sustaining damage in the March tornado and April windstorm, the entire cemetery is open. “It’s amazing what...

We Are Iowa

Straight-line winds down trees, damage homes in central Iowa

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Monday's storms did not all come with alerted warnings, but still caused significant damage across central Iowa. The National Weather Service in Des Moines does not believe any tornadoes touched down. Straight-line winds caused damage in Boone and Hamilton counties. No severe thunderstorm warnings or...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Monday storms cause heavy damage in Boone, Hamilton counties

IOWA — Several rounds of storms moved through central Iowa Monday night causing damage in some parts of the state. Most of the damage was concentrated in north-central Iowa where straight-line winds are to blame for tree and structure damage in Boxholm, Williams, and Kamrar. Storm Damage Boxholm (Boone County) Damon sent us these photos […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites. The ceremony, held at the Bridge View Center Parking Lot, 108 Church St, was forced inside due to rainy weather. It comes after The Ottumwa city council approved the development agreement between...
OTTUMWA, IA
#Memorial Day#Winterset#Veteran#Kcci#Vfw#Bbq
WHO 13

Dump truck, concrete mixer collide on I-35 in Ankeny

ANKENY, IOWA — Amazingly only minor injuries were reported following a scary crash involving two big trucks on I-35 in Ankeny on Wednesday. It happened around Noon in the northbound lanes near NE 36th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says a dump truck loaded with sand had a tire issue, causing the driver to lose […]
ANKENY, IA
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Authorities rescue 65 dogs and puppies in ‘terrible condition’

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) and Keokuk County authorities have removed 65 dogs and puppies from a property near Hedrick. The ARL received a call from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida who was working on an animal neglect case where dogs had gone missing and were thought to be at a property in Iowa. Responders went to the suspected property and found dogs and puppies living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens, with little protection from the elements. Some puppies were in wire cages inside a camper with no heat.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Residential House Fire Reported in Marshalltown

The Marshalltown Fire Department was called to a residential house fire in the community on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:3 0p.m., the Marshall County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a call from an individual of a fire in progress at a home located at 506 South 5th Street in Marshalltown. When...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple fatalities on Iowa roads over Memorial Day weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - At least five fatal crashes totaling in seven deaths occurred in the state of Iowa this past weekend, according to the Iowa State Patrol. 37-year-old Holly Jo Hegwood of Knoxville died after losing control and crashing into a pick-up truck just before 3 p.m. Monday on the city’s west side.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New center will streamline emergency medical services for Des Moines hospital

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne Central Iowa is unveiling its new communications center and ambulance headquarters Wednesday. The MercyOne Communications Center will allow for all of MercyOne’s EMS operations and training to be centralized. MercyOne says prior to this new communications center, dispatch was spread over three...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo program hopes to help with teacher shortage

According to a Gallup poll released Tuesday, 46 percent of those questioned see the U.S. economy as poor. Only 14 percent rate it as excellent, or good. Des Moines middle schoolers walk out in protest of gun violence. Updated: 38 minutes ago. Students at Merrill Middle School in Des Moines...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Strong to severe storms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in the following Iowa counties until...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Board Reversal Prompts Protest at Pekin

A superintendent sharing agreement with the Pekin School District will dissolve this summer after a decision by the Sigourney School Board. Through this academic year, the districts have shared the services of superintendent Kevin Hatfield. At a Sigourney board meeting April 13th, they agreed unanimously to continue the agreement through the 2022-23 school year. At a joint board meeting of the two districts May 2nd, that agreement was discussed, with Pekin citing concerns about language in the contract, prompting them to present a blank template for a shared personnel agreement with the Sigourney board. The Sigourney board agreed to review the document and present changes to discuss at a future meeting.
SIGOURNEY, IA
KCCI.com

Multiple fatalities in Iowa after separate motorcycle crashes

Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a southeast Iowa crash. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in Marion County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, of Knoxville, Iowa, was traveling east on McKinber Street when she lost control of her motorcycle and crossed the center line.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Out-of-state group buys 4 Des Moines multifamily developments for $65.2 million

A Florida investment group has purchased four multifamily properties located in the downtown Des Moines area including City Square Lofts (top photo) and Ballyard Lofts. City Square Lofts, 240 E. Walnut St., was developed by Hanson Co. Inc. in 2016. The project was designed by Invision Architecture. Ballyard Lofts, 350 S.W. Second St., was also a Hanson Co. project. The architect was Slingshot Architecture. Photos courtesy of Hanson Co. Inc.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Crews battle overnight fire at West Des Moines towing company

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Fire crews battled a blaze at Roy's Towing and Recovery at 155 South 13th Street in West Des Moines early Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters were there for hours working to keep the flames from spreading. The burned vehicles were towed...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Motorcyclists Identified From Crash With Deer That Occurred On Sunday

The two motorcyclists who were involved in a crash near Perry Sunday that resulted in injuries have been identified. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, Perry Fire Department, Perry First Responders, Perry Rescue, Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 3:45pm Sunday afternoon on J Avenue near K Trail.
PERRY, IA

