Fans go wild after Celtics beat Heat to advance to NBA Finals for first time since 2010

BOSTON — Fans celebrated in the streets of Boston on Sunday after the Celtics knocked off the Miami Heat, 100-96, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

The game may have been played in Miami but fans gathered outside TD Garden and reveled in the excitement of the big victory.

Fans could seen dancing and screaming, “Let’s go Celtics!”

The Celtics will now face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The teams split their two regular-season meetings, each winning on the other’s home floor.

The series begins Thursday night in San Francisco.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

