Accidents

Huge superyacht fire probed by police after £6m boat destroyed in harbourside inferno

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
 3 days ago

Police have launched an investigation after a £6 million superyacht went up in flames on Saturday.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the blaze on the 85ft (26m) vessel at Princess Pier in Torquay , Devon, just after midday as members of the public described hearing a bang, before seeing a huge plume of black smoke.

The yacht reportedly drifted out into the harbour after the fire burnt through ropes securing it to the pier, but the vessel was later secured by the fire service.

One witness said they saw explosions shortly after the fire began while another said the roaring flames were “like a fire ball”.

They told DevonLive : “Ropes burnt through and it drifted into pier. Firemen took trolleys and pumps along pontoons but water not reaching.

“Some people are trapped on the other end of the pier and can’t get back. Firemen are running along the pier. Still huge flames.”

No injuries were been reported in the inferno but Devon and Cornwall Police said enquiries remain ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

A warning has also been issued about floating debris from the multi-million pound superyacht that was destroyed in the fireball. The vessel is now submerged at the bottom of Torquay Harbour raising concerns of possible collisions.

Torbay Harbourmaster has now warned mariners to beware of the sunken shell of the superyacht Rendezvous.

And further warnings were issued about 'floating debris' which includes a large amount of waste items including “gin bottles and cushions.”

Rob Parsons, the Torbay Harbourmaster, said: “Please be aware that there is a sunken vessel located against the edge of Princess Pier west of the main MDL marina.

“The vessel is surrounded by a number of anti pollution booms, some of which are anchored to the harbour base.

“The area will be lit during the night. Mariners using this part of Torquay harbour are advised to navigate with care and at a slow speed.”

The Environment Agency (EA) had confirmed that officers were helping with advice and guidance on bathing water, and on Saturday issued two pollution alerts for the nearest beaches to the marina.

More pollution recovery equipment was also expected to arrive from Birmingham.

Steve Darling, Torbay council leader, told local reporters that there was a large amount of “detritus - gin bottles and cushions and the like floating in the water” which had come from the luxury craft, built by Princess Yachts in Plymouth, Devon.

He said that he and his fellow councillors had been given some information regarding the clean-up operation currently underway and confirmed that officers from the local authority would be carrying out an inspection of the damaged pier on Monday.

He said: “That's the crucial thing, because it is usually a good vantage point for the public who wish to see the airshow.

“I'm asking for our officers to give all elected members an update on the vessel, such as how much was on it in terms of diesel, how much has been recovered from the water, their thoughts on the pier and then we will share this information with the media and the public.”

Devon and Cornwall Police and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have both stated that they do not hold primacy over the inquiry as to how the fire started, and police have only stated that the fire was “unexplained”.

The Environment Agency reported that the blaze could have resulted in nine tonnes of diesel being spilled into the ocean.

