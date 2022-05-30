ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas shooter Salvador Ramos’s classmate claims he ‘loved hurting animals’

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
 3 days ago

The 18-year-old shooter who killed 21 people in Texas last week had a history of violence and “loved” abusing animals, his classmates from Uvalde High School have claimed.

Salvador Ramos was a bully who provoked other people in order to pick fights and was seen hurting dogs, they alleged, countering the family’s claim that he was bullied for stuttering.

“He would go to the park and try to pick on people and he loved hurting animals,” classmate Jaime Arellano told the Daily Beast .

Others alleged that Ramos boasted about torturing animals and aired his acts of animal abuse on the French live streaming platform Yubo.

A Yubo user told ABC News that Ramos would “put cats in plastic bags, suspend them inside, throw them at the ground and throw them at people’s houses”. They claimed that Ramos would display these videos while laughing and boasting about how he and his friends “did it all the time”.

Ramos had also allegedly threatened women with sexual violence.

He threatened to rape and murder 19-year-old Amanda Robbins after she rejected his sexual advances, according to CNN. Ms Robbins said she witnessed Ramos threaten other girls with similar “acts of sexual assault and violence”.

Ramos’s Yubo account was reported by several people due to its graphic content and lewd threats, but was allowed back on the platform following a temporary ban.

Hannah, 18, told the broadcaster that she had reported Ramos' account after he threatened to shoot up her school, and rape and kill her and her mother during a live stream session.

On 24 May, Ramos shot his grandmother in the face, then drove to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where he killed 19 children and two adults with his legally-bought assault rifle . He was killed by Border Patrol agents, but not before responding police ignored the cries of desperate parents asking them to enter the school.

Before unleashing the carnage, he sent three messages on Facebook. The first was: “I’m going to shoot my grandmother.” The second message was “I shot my grandmother.”

“I’m going to shoot an elementary school” was his final message before the attack.

The shooter’s friends and family had earlier said that Ramos was bullied, cut his own face, fired a BB gun at random people and egged cars in the years leading up to the deadly attack.

He allegedly had a difficult home life, was bullied over a childhood speech impediment, and lashed out violently towards friends, strangers, and his mother.

Santos Valdez Jr, 18, told The Washington Post that he had known Ramos since their early days of elementary school , adding that they were friends until Ramos’s behaviour began to grow worse.

Mr Valdez described an encounter when Ramos arrived at a park where they used to play basketball with cuts all over his face, initially saying he had been scratched by a cat.

“Then he told me the truth, that he’d cut up his face with knives over and over and over,” Mr Valdez said. “I was like, ‘You’re crazy, bro, why would you do that?’”

Ramos said he had done it for fun, Mr Valdez said.

Adriana Reyes, Ramos’s mother, said her son was not a “monster,” but could be aggressive. “I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like ‘what are you up to’. He can be aggressive... If he really got mad,” she said.

His father, also named Salvador Ramos, apologised to the town of Uvalde for his son’s act, but added: “I don’t want them calling him a monster... they don’t know nothing, man. They don’t know anything he was going through.”

TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’s family appeals for cash donations via GoFundMe: ‘We’ve been hit by all sides’

The family of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos has sought help to pay the medical bills of his grandmother, who was the gunman’s first victim on 24 May.Ramos’s aunt Natalie Salazar sought help for her mother Celia “Sally” Gonzales, who was “shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson”.Ms Salazar has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise $30,000 (£23,770) to pay for the expenses of her mother who has already undergone four major surgeries and is expected to go through several more.Last week, Ramos shot his grandmother after...
UVALDE, TX
