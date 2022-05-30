Glastonbury 2022: Full lineup and set times announced with Sam Fender, Libertines and AJ Tracey added

Glastonbury Festival has revealed its full lineup and set times, meaning fans can now work out which artists they want to see at the music festival in June.

Jamie T , The Libertines , Kae Tempest , AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu and Sea Girls are among the new additions to the 2022 lineup.

Sam Fender has been given a major slot on the Pyramid Stage, right before Billie Eilish ’s headline set on the Friday evening.

Paul McCartney’s Saturday slot will be supported by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Haim and AJ Tracey, while Lorde has been booked to perform before Kendrick Lamar’s closing Sunday set on the Pyramid Stage.

Two artists are still to be confirmed on the lineup, for Sunday afternoon in the John Peel tent, and Sunday evening on the Park stage.

Glastonbury was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, first due to the Covid lockdown and then because of logistical issues caused by the pandemic.

Eilish will become the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury history when she takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June.

In 2019, Glastonbury Festival was headlined by Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers.

In a five-star review of The Cure’s set , critic Jazz Monroe remarked that, “if Robert Smith once sounded wounded, time has lent him the sinister air of an avenging spirit, ready to reap vengeance through the medium of clingy boyfriend bangers”.

“In a climax that sweeps from ‘Lullaby’ to ‘Friday I’m in Love’, ‘Close to Me’ to ‘Why Can’t I Be You’, Smith lets loose: vogues and scats during ‘Close to Me’, hobbles around and scrunches his face,” he wrote.

“It’s a strange and mesmerising spectacle that reminds us, before we head back to reality, that the world’s greatest glories will always belong to the weirdos.”

More details on set times and the full lineup can be found on the Glastonbury website.