ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ex-Defence Forces soldier found guilty of membership of so-called Islamic State

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nx4bv_0fujrvVV00

A former Irish soldier has been found guilty of membership of the so-called Islamic State terror group.

Ex-Defence Forces member Lisa Smith , 40, was acquitted of a separate charge of financing terrorism after a nine-week trial at Dublin’s non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Smith, a convert to Islam , travelled to Syria after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to travel to the country.

The Co Louth woman had pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of IS and providing funds to benefit the group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494Buv_0fujrvVV00

Smith, from Dundalk, wiped away tears as the guilty verdict of the three-judge court was read out by judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt on Monday.

She was granted bail ahead of sentencing.

Acquitting her of the financing terrorism charge, Justice Hunt said it could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt that when she sent 800 euro to a man in 2015 it was specifically for the purpose of supporting the IS group.

He said there was “sufficient ambiguity” over why the money was sent, highlighting that it could have potentially been for charitable or humanitarian reasons.

The former soldier was bailed ahead of a sentencing hearing on Monday July 11.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Syria says any Turkish incursion amounts to 'war crimes'

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it would consider any Turkish military incursions into its territory as "war crimes and crimes against humanity." Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Ankara would soon create safe zones 30 km (20 miles) beyond its southern borders to combat...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

N. Korea criticized as it takes helm of UN disarmament body

Dozens of mostly Western countries criticized North Korean “reckless actions” in its weapons programs as its government on Thursday took over the rotating presidency of the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament. After North Korea’s ambassador opened a new session of the 65-nation body, Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely read a joint statement by 48 countries plus the European Union that expressed concerns about North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities and activities, including reports that it may be preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test.She said members of the conference who joined the statement have decided not to boycott North...
WORLD
AFP

Turkey renews threat of military offensive in Syria

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday renewed threats of a military offensive in northern Syria, which he said would target Kurdish "terrorists". Both Manbij and Tal Rifaat host large Kurdish populations and lie near Turkey's border with Syria.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israeli troops kill Palestinian carrying knife in West Bank

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday who they said had approached them while carrying a knife.The military released a photo of what it said was the knife she was carrying. It said the soldiers were patrolling a highway near the Al-Aroub refugee camp in the southern West Bank. No soldiers were wounded.The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Ghafran Warasna and said she was shot in the chest. The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said the 31-year-old had been released from Israeli prison in April after serving three months. Israeli-Palestinian violence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Islamic State#Irish#Special Criminal Court#Muslims
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
The Independent

Mass shooter took more ammunition into Uvalde elementary school than US soldier takes into battle

The gunman who shot dead 19 young children and two teachers in the Uvalde mass shooting had taken more ammunition into Robb Elementary School than a US soldier takes into a wartime battle, it has been revealed.Gunman Salvador Ramos legally bought two AR-15 rifles and 1,657 rounds of ammunition in the days after his 18th birthday on 16 May.Just eight days later, on 24 May, he entered Robb Elementary School with one of the rifles and carried out one of the worst mass shootings in American history.Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a press conference...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Australian-made Bushmaster armoured vehicle is pictured burnt out on the side of the road in Ukraine after 20 of the high tech vehicles were sent to fight in the deadly war against Russia

One of the Australian Bushmasters armoured vehicles refitted to support Ukraine in its war against Russia has reportedly been destroyed. Footage has emerged of a burnt-out wreckage of the vehicle in an empty field on the border between Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. It's believed to be one of...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China's brutal 're-education' camps exposed: Manacles, hoods, sadistic guards wielding baseball bats... will these leaked pictures revealing barbaric treatment of Uighur Muslims finally hold Beijing to account?

Damning documents and photographs have revealed the horrors that Uighur Muslims face in China’s brutal ‘re-education camps’. The trove of leaked data, hacked from the authorities, reveals a sickening shoot-to-kill policy for those trying to escape while horrific pictures appear to show shackled prisoners being tortured. The...
CHINA
The Independent

Grandmother who arranged ‘honour killing’ of daughter-in-law to be freed from prison after 15 years

A grandmother who arranged the murder of her daughter-in-law in 1998 is to be freed from prison after having a parole application accepted.Bachan Athwal, then 70, was jailed alongside her son Sukhdave in 2007 for the so-called honour killing of 27-year-old Surjit Athwal, who went missing during a trip to India in 1998.The Old Bailey heard how Bachan discovered Athwal had been having an affair and wanted to divorce her son but told family members this would only happen “over my dead body”.The court was told Bachan, now 85, was the matriarchal head of the west London family and exercised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Iraq makes it illegal to attempt normalising ties with Israel

BAGHDAD, May 26 (Reuters) - Iraq's parliament approved a law on Thursday that will ban normalizing relations with Israel, at a time when several Arab countries have established formal ties. The Iraqi parliament has been unable to convene on any other issue including electing a new president and forming its...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

At least 27 civilians killed by rebels in Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 27 civilians have been killed by members of a notorious rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the army and Red Cross said. The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), which monitors violence in the region via a team of experts on the ground, posted on Twitter to say that at least 27 civilians were killed in Saturday’s attack by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
AFRICA
The Independent

The Independent

676K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy