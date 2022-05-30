Joe and Jill Biden visit Uvalde school shooting memorial

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited a memorial on Sunday (29 May) for the victims of a mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas .

This video shows the couple laying flowers in tribute to the two teachers and 19 children who were killed.

The president and first lady met with families of the victims and survivors and first responders who attended the scene.

"We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you. And we’re committed to turning this pain into action," Joe Biden said.

