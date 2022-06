Jack Harlow has dropped off the official video for his Drake collab “Churchill Downs,” off his recently released album Come Home the Kids Miss You. The video, which was filmed at the Kentucky Derby last month, sees Harlow in a warehouse filled with hundreds of baseball bats emblazoned with the song’s title, before switching between shots of the artist rapping from inside a private box at the namesake horse racing complex. Between slow-motion shots of the races, aerial views of a fun-filled carnival and views of packed crowds, the video tastefully encapsulates their experience at the top-tier derby.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO