Video: AEW Stars Appear on Stage at Limp Bizkit’s Las Vegas Concert

There was a special “Karaoke Night” at the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest in Las Vegas, NV, featuring special guests including Bryan Danielson. Danielson sang “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. Footage of the performance was captured and can be seen below:
Nicole Kidman made a surprise appearance at her husband Keith Urban’s concert in Las Vegas, joining the country singer on stage at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.The 54-year-old artist posted a video of the sweet moment on Instagram, writing “Just a Saturday in Las Vegas” following the last...
This Thursday in Los Angeles, AEW stars Jeff Hardy, and Frankie Kazarian will host a concert with their bands. Hardy’s PeroxWhy?Gen and Kazarian’s Gutter Candy will play live at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood this Thursday, June 2. The performance will be opened by Kazarian’s band, with Hardy’s band performing a special acoustic set later.
JEOPARDY! host Mayim Bialik was forced to pay back a new player Monday after admitting to a huge on-air blunder. Rideshare driver Ryan Long cruised to his 12th straight win amid the game-halting moment. Mayim, 46, is hosting Jeopardy! for the fourth week in a row, returning after alum Ken...
Blake Shelton is trading in his guitar for the television screen once more, but it's not for The Voice. The star is stepping away from both roles he's known and loved for, as he goes on to work on a different television project, with another beloved star and close friend of his.
Kelly Clarkson is giving us "Pretty Woman" vibes. The singer and talk show host covered a catchy tune that was once featured in the iconic film during her latest "Kellyoke" segment, and her performance totally knocked our socks off. Clarkson, 40, put her own spin on the band Go West's...
There aren’t many couples out there quite like Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. The two are the definition of a power couple. At a recent Las Vegas show, the country music singer decided to bring his wife out on stage to the delight of many fans. It was a funny moment that you have to see for yourself.
Great news Outsiders, country music star Blake Shelton will return to coach on The Voice for a 22nd consecutive season. And with that news, it’s safe to assume that the long-running music competition series has been renewed. While NBC has made no formal announcement about the fate of the...
This may be surprising to some, but there was actually a love triangle on the set of the 1964 film Viva Las Vegas between stars Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret, and the film’s director, George Sidney. Though Elvis’ relationship with Ann is more spoken of, Sidney was also somewhere in the picture of their romance.
Some of the top stars from the RAW roster are currently scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown. According to PWInsider.com, AJ Styles and The Miz will be at the event in Columbus, Ohio. It’s likely they’ll just be working a dark match at the show, but WWE has been introducing more stars from other brands into its weekly televised shows of late, so it’s possible they’ll make an appearance.
Ah, the joys of fatherhood. Country music singer Chris Janson shared a special moment with his son Jesse when the young guy came up on stage. He was rocking the stage in Las Vegas when Jesse grabbed a microphone and came out. The youngest of Janson’s sons, Jesse Bo was comfortable up there in front of all those people.
The Season 20 finale of American Idol on Sunday (May 22) went on without Carrie Underwood. The country star was booked to perform, but had to bow out at the last minute due to COVID-19 exposure. Host Ryan Seacrest made the announcement at the beginning of the episode. "There was...
Keith Urban got an onstage surprise from his biggest fan!. Nicole Kidman made a brief appearance Saturday night during Urban's show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. While Urban, 54, was more than happy to welcome his wife of 16 years to the stage, Kidman, also 54, had one goal in mind.
You can watch this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. – John Silver, Evil Uno, & 10 vs. Peter Avalon, Serpentico, & Ryan Nemeth. – The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Hunter Grey & Paul Titan. – Anthony Ogogo...
Authentic Brand Group, which licences Elvis Presley related merchandise, has revealed that it intends to stop Las Vegas chapels from organising Elvis-themed weddings.The licensing company, ABG, issued a letter to several chapels in Las Vegas, Nevada, that host weddings with Elvis personas and sayings, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.According to the cease-and-desist letter, dated 19 May, ABG plans to end the unauthorised use of “Elvis Preselye’s name, likeness, voice image, or other elements of Elvis Preseley’s persona in advertisements, merchandise, and otherwise”.The company specified that its protected trademarks are, “Elvis,” “Elvis Presely,” and “The King of Rock”.The letter,...
The Double Or Nothing weekend issues have reportedly caused MJF some heat within the AEW locker room. As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF’s status for AEW Double Or Nothing was in doubt this weekend after failing to appear at Saturday’s Fan Fest due to ongoing issues with AEW President Tony Khan. MJF ended up opening Double Or Nothing with Wardlow, who defeated his former teammate for the win. After the match, MJF was stretchered away. Following the conclusion of Double Or Nothing, it was reported that MJF arrived at the T-Mobile Arena shortly before Sunday’s match and then left immediately afterward. It was also reported that MJF will miss the next few AEW TV tapings, if not more. According to Fightful, MJF has a lot to think about in terms of the future. It was also reported that a meeting with Khan and MJF was planned.
Joe Hennig, also known as former WWE star Curtis Axel and the son of “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, made an appearance on Monday’s RAW. Along with other producers, Axel was seen in the pull-apart brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This is Axel’s first appearance on WWE TV since he was released due to budget cuts in April of 2020.
The June 6 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, prior to this week’s Dynamite. The following are spoiler results from the taping:. – The Factory (Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto) defeated The Dark Order...
For tonight’s AEW Dark edition, five matches have been confirmed. Tonight’s Dark was taped before and after AEW Rampage on Friday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Spoilers from the taping can be found by clicking here. Mercedes Martinez, the ROH Women’s World Champion, will defend...
