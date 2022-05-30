ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PHOTO: Jack Gallagher Looks Like a Different Person Following Body Transformation

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince his exit from WWE in 2020, Jack Gallagher has undergone a transformation. The former WWE star is ripped, with long hair and a beard, as seen in the photos below:. Before working the WWE...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
PWMania

The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Reacts to Critics Over Her New Ring Name

This week, The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine (aka Simone Johnson) took to Twitter to respond to negative fan feedback about her WWE NXT name change. As PWMania.com previously reported, Simone is now known as “Ava Raine,” which could signify that WWE is planning to call her up to NXT TV soon. As you might expect, this new name change has sparked criticism on social media.
wrestlinginc.com

8-Year-Old Throws Top WWE Superstar ‘Under The Bus’ On MasterChef Jr.

The Miz may have found the toughest tag team partner of his life on Gordon Ramsey’s FOX reality competition cooking show “MasterChef Junior”. Wrestling Inc. can exclusively share this clip from this Thursday’s WWE themed episode featuring The Miz and his precious eight-year-old cooking partner, Ivy.
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Robe for His Final Match Revealed

Ric Flair's robe has been a signature aspect of his presentation throughout his legendary career, and "The Nature Boy" revealed what his robe for his final pro wrestling match would be during an announcement on Memorial Day. Flair dropped a trailer for the first-ever "Jim Crockett Promotions" action figure, which goes on sale on Friday. The figure has Flair dressed in a white robe with grey trim and purple accents throughout, including flowers and butterflies. Each of the figures will be personally signed by the 16-time world champion.
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Breaks Silence After Controversial AEW Double Or Nothing Weekend

MJF reportedly has a lot to think about in regards to his future following a controversial weekend after he no-showed the AEW fan fest on Saturday. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com claimed that MJF told them that he had showed up shortly before his AEW Double Or Nothing match against Wardlow, and then left immediately after. This is something that has since been verified by PWInsider, but it is not clear whether or not that decision was approved by anybody at AEW.
stillrealtous.com

Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Butch Character

In recent weeks fans have seen a number of talents get called up from NXT one of which was former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne. When the Bruiserweight was called up to the Friday Night SmackDown brand he was paired with Sheamus and Ridge Holland and introduced to the world as Butch.
PWMania

Jeff Jarrett Reacts to His New Role With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has officially announced that he has returned to the WWE as an executive. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE hired Jarrett to serve in a high-level executive position on the company’s live events side last week. Jarrett’s new role entails him “taking over live events” for WWE, according to reports.
411mania.com

Sonya Deville Wants Adam Pearce To Go Up Against Brock Lesnar

During a recent interview with Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Sonya Deville was asked who she would like to see Adam Pearce wrestle in WWE. Here is what she said (per Fightful):. “I would love to personally get my hands on him, just from all the crap he’s put...
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Sends Tribute Message To His Baby Nephew Following Tragic Passing

Rising AEW star Lee Moriarty is celebrating the short but promising life of his late baby nephew today. Earlier today, Moriarty shared the tragic news that his baby nephew was killed due to a drive-by shooting yesterday, May 29. He notes that his post on Twitter is in celebration of the human being his nephew was becoming.
wrestlinginc.com

Jade Cargill Renames Cody Rhodes’ AEW Elevator Entrance

When Cody Rhodes announced his departure from All Elite Wrestling, the “Cody Elevator” style entrance had disappeared from AEW entirely; until last night at AEW Double or Nothing. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill came out to a star-studded entrance for her match with Anna Jade, involving show-girls and the return of the elevator from under the stage.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Status Of Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Contracts

It has been fifteen days since Naomi and Sasha Banks took off before “WWE Monday Night Raw” hit the airwaves, and since then WWE has suspended the duo indefinitely, removed their merchandise from WWE Shop, and condemned them in a statement for no-showing an advertised match. And if one is thinking things could be smoothed over soon, a new report is here to throw cold water on that.
