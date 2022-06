The curtains may have gone down on Carrie Underwood's Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency for 2022, but the singer's already hinting that the show's not over just yet. The country star performed her last scheduled date of the residency on Saturday (May 21) at Las Vegas' Resorts World Theatre, and afterward, she posted an adorable snapshot of her two sons repping their mom's show. In the photo, seven-year-old Isaiah and three-year-old Jacob pose in what appears to be a backstage area, wearing matching jackets that read "Carrie Underwood Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency" across the back.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO