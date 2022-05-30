ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conklin, NY

French Open will pre-empt some WGAL programming

By Lori Burkholder
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — There will be some changes to some WGAL programming this week because of the...

www.wgal.com

owegopennysaver.com

Owego’s Unified Team brings home the title!

On May 26, Owego’s Unified Basketball Team came home as the Section 4 Champions following their game, where they walked away with a win of 42-36 over Binghamton. An escorted parade brought them home in true community fashion. You can view a video on Twitter posted by Superintendent Corey...
OWEGO, NY
City
Conklin, NY
WGAL

One More Hot Day Then Relief

Look for 90 again Wednesday, marking it the first heat wave of the year for the Susquehanna Valley. It'll be sunny but there's a chance we see a few more storms by evening. A cool front will cross the area on Thursday with more showers and storms around. While there can be a heavy gusty storm, this front will bring relief with highs only near 80 on Thursday and more comfortable weather into the weekend. We don't look for a return to the 90s through next week.
ENVIRONMENT
pikecountycourier.com

Bans Off Our Bodies–Milford style

Milford– The Milford version of “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies, advocated by Planned Parenthood nationally, was held in front of Pike County Courthouse on Broad Street on May 14. Organized by Delaware Valley Action!(DVA!), more than 250 people of all ages, men and women, showed up. Some brought their kids and almost all brought their home-made signs.
MILFORD, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman wins diamond, $5K of gas in Tops Monopoly

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman is one of three Monoply winners across New York State at Tops Markets. The grocery store chain announced on May 31 that Joan T. of Elmira was one of three people to win $5,000 in free gas and groceries from Tops, as well as a one-carat diamond. The […]
ELMIRA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Weekend Southern Tier Shooting Threats Don’t Pan Out

Police report no suspicious incidents at shopping venues in the Southern Tier region in spite of a couple threats made going into the holiday weekend. Johnson City Police were adding presence to the Wegmans Supermarket on Harry L. Drive after an unsubstantiated online threat warned of a planned shooting at the store over the weekend. Village police posted a caution statement online advising the public of the threat and that the investigation on Friday found no indication of a credible plan to cause harm at the popular grocery store.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WGAL

Storms Bring Relief

Wednesday made it 3 days in a row of 90 degree temperatures for the Susquehanna valley....our first heat wave of the season. The heat will end for Thursday as a cold front approaches we'll have more clouds and it won't be as hot as we'll stay in the lower 80s. But the front will spark some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. some could become strong to severe with damaging winds possible along with some hail and heavy down pours. Behind the front we'll feel much more comfortable as we dry out and the humidity drops. Look for a nice weekend with highs each day near 80 and lows in the 60s. We don't see any heat returning through next week and there will be a few chances of some rain.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: May 23-30

During the week of Monday, May 23 to Sunday, May 29 the Owego Police Department had 117 service calls, 9 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 35 traffic tickets. Scott L. Franks of Owego was arrested following a probation check. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
OWEGO, NY
ithaca.com

Limbwalker Tree Service: Keith Vanderhye and Cody Sykes

ITHACA, NY -- Growing up along the lovely Potomac River, as a kid Keith Vanderhye could usually be found perched in the gracious old hemlocks near his home. With lots of freedom to roam the forest and discover the soft forest floor under the stately aged trees, Keith explored the vibrant animal and plant life that thrived in their shade.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Spencer Speedway opens 67th season Friday

The Spencer Speedway opens its 67th season this Friday night, and their four-division program is topped off with a 40-lap Race of Champions feature for modifieds paying $4,000 to win. Super stocks, sportsman and four- and six-cylinder stockers are also on the opening show. Spencer is a half-mile paved oval...
SPENCER, NY
Newswatch 16

Hundreds of fireworks seized from former bridal shop

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Police carried out a search warrant at a building in Olyphant on Monday afternoon, recovering enough fireworks to fill a two-ton trailer more than twice. Olyphant Police posted up outside Sullum’s on West Lackawanna Avenue, an old bridal shop building downtown that permanently closed years ago.
OLYPHANT, PA
101.5 WPDH

Pine Bush, NY Native Announced As New Singer of Great White

The new singer of rock band Great White is a rocker with quite a resume, originally from right here in the Hudson Valley. Great White formed out of Los Angeles in 1977 and gained success in the 1980's with exposure on MTV and platinum-selling records like 1987's Once Bitten featuring songs like "Rock Me" and "Save Your Love" to the 1989 album ...Twice Shy with songs like "Once Bitten, Twice Shy". The Ian Hunter cover of "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" earned the band a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance. The album went platinum in the summer of 1989 and double platinum by the fall of that same year. Sadly, the band made headlines many years later with the tragic Station Nightclub fire of 2003 which took the lives of around 100 people in West Warwick, Rhode Island.
HUDSON, NY

