French Open will pre-empt some WGAL programming

Wednesday made it 3 days in a row of 90 degree temperatures for the Susquehanna valley....our first heat wave of the season. The heat will end for Thursday as a cold front approaches we'll have more clouds and it won't be as hot as we'll stay in the lower 80s. But the front will spark some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. some could become strong to severe with damaging winds possible along with some hail and heavy down pours. Behind the front we'll feel much more comfortable as we dry out and the humidity drops. Look for a nice weekend with highs each day near 80 and lows in the 60s. We don't see any heat returning through next week and there will be a few chances of some rain.

SUSQUEHANNA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO