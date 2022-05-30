Memorial Day brings record-high gas prices

Memorial Day brought another round of record gas prices to Southern California.

Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded reached $6.15 in California.

Here’s a look at the prices across some Southern California counties:

Los Angeles County – $6.16

Orange County – $6.14

San Bernardino County – $6.05

Riverside County – $6.03

With AAA reporting national gas prices about 40% higher than they were at this time last year, many people are opting to stay home for the holiday weekend.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 30, 2022.

