Memorial Day brings record-high gas prices
Memorial Day brought another round of record gas prices to Southern California.
Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded reached $6.15 in California.
Here’s a look at the prices across some Southern California counties:
- Los Angeles County – $6.16
- Orange County – $6.14
- San Bernardino County – $6.05
- Riverside County – $6.03
With AAA reporting national gas prices about 40% higher than they were at this time last year, many people are opting to stay home for the holiday weekend.
Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 30, 2022.
