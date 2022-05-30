ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman County, TX

Coleman County Cowgirls Prepare for Annual PRCA Rodeo

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coleman County Cowgirls 2022 are preparing for our upcoming PRCA Rodeo June 9-11. They will...

colemantoday.com

Coleman Rodeo Association Members - Your Help Needed Saturday at Workday

Members of the Coleman Rodeo Association are needed Saturday morning, June 4, for the final workday prior to next week's 85th Coleman PRCA Rodeo. Bring a weedeater to help spruce up the grounds or help with putting up the sponsor signs and banners around the arena. Work starts around 8:00 am.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

The One Arm Bandit - John Payne - Specialty Act for Coleman PRCA Rodeo

Fans attending the 85th Coleman PRCA Rodeo June 9-11 will be treated to entertainment by the 15 time PRCA Rodeo Act of the Year. The One Arm Bandit, John Payne, will bring his one-of-a-kind show to the Coleman County State Bank Arena. His award winning act has featured buffaloes, mustangs, mules and even zebras. Born to a rancher in Shidler, Oklahoma, the renowned cowboy entertainer actually died on June 12, 1973. While tearing down a house for his dad, thinking the electricity had been shut off, John was electrocuted by 7,200 volts. According to his website - "After lying dead on the ground for approximately five minutes, he came to with his sidekick pounding on his chest and giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Gary Hughes delivered John back from the dead, but he was in bad shape." He spent five weeks in a Tulsa burn center. He lost his right hand in the accident, hence the name One Arm Bandit. We look forward to seeing one of the most sought after performers in the world of professional rodeo in Coleman June 9-11.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Family Night Rodeo Tickets $5 for Thursday, June 9 Coleman Rodeo Performance

Thursday night, June 9, is Family Night and Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the Coleman PRCA Rodeo. That night only, general admission tickets are only $5 each. And, with it being Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, a percentage of the ticket sales will be donated by the Coleman Rodeo Association to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure breast cancer organization. Gather up the whole family and take advantage of $5 tickets to the Thursday, June 9, opening performance of the 85th Annual Coleman PRCA Rodeo. For more information on the Coleman PRCA Rodeo, and to purchase tickets to the rodeo or concerts, visit colemanrodeo.com.
COLEMAN, TX
