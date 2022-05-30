Coleman County Cowgirls Prepare for Annual PRCA Rodeo

Fans attending the 85th Coleman PRCA Rodeo June 9-11 will be treated to entertainment by the 15 time PRCA Rodeo Act of the Year. The One Arm Bandit, John Payne, will bring his one-of-a-kind show to the Coleman County State Bank Arena. His award winning act has featured buffaloes, mustangs, mules and even zebras. Born to a rancher in Shidler, Oklahoma, the renowned cowboy entertainer actually died on June 12, 1973. While tearing down a house for his dad, thinking the electricity had been shut off, John was electrocuted by 7,200 volts. According to his website - "After lying dead on the ground for approximately five minutes, he came to with his sidekick pounding on his chest and giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Gary Hughes delivered John back from the dead, but he was in bad shape." He spent five weeks in a Tulsa burn center. He lost his right hand in the accident, hence the name One Arm Bandit. We look forward to seeing one of the most sought after performers in the world of professional rodeo in Coleman June 9-11.

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO