MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two victims are dead and a person of interest in the case took his own life in a Montgomery County shooting, investigators said Wednesday. At about 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at 20293 Pinetree Trail in Witt Township. They discovered two people, 38-year-old Trista D. Casey and 40-year-old Michael S. Cunningham, both from Litchfield, inside with multiple gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO