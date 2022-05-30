Dog-friendly park in jeopardy due to excessive waste

Whether you're looking for a lush treehouse or a rugged cave, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Salt Lake City.1. The Treehouse Photo courtesy of Airbnb.Available year-round, this dreamy abode offers spectacular views and a romantic adventure.Location: Park City.Features: Private deck, exercise equipment, apartment-style kitchen, heating system and oscillating fans.Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.Cost: $222+ per night. Photo courtesy of Airbnb. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.2. The Hideaway Photo courtesy of Airbnb.This secluded space is great for remote work (literally), featuring a suspended hammock floor and floor-t0-ceiling glass wall.Location: Park City.Features: Fast WiFi, full kitchen,...
