Logan, UT

Dog-friendly park in jeopardy due to excessive waste

By Utah Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJens Johansen Park in Logan is in jeopardy of losing its dog-friendly status due to dog owners failing to pick up after their...

Wild About Utah: dim the lights for birds at night

Songbirds migrate at night to avoid predators, air turbulence and daytime heat. Down here on the ground we are unaware of the miraculous and essential voyagers flying up to 10,000 feet above us, but thanks to dedicated scientists collaborating for years on end we have free access to the data and graphs of these massive population shifts. The BirdCast Dashboard uses weather radar to track bird migrations, providing real time data showing peak migrations at the website dashboard.birdcast.info.
LOGAN, UT
4,496 boats inspected for quagga mussels during Memorial Day weekend

Salt Lake City — Law enforcement officers and technicians with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other agencies had a busy holiday weekend working to inspect and decontaminate boats across the state. Their efforts focused on preventing the invasive quagga mussels in Lake Powell from spreading to other Utah waterbodies.
UTAH STATE
International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the summer months descend upon Utah, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the warm weather with tasty eats. The International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer, bringing the wonderfully unique flavors of the world to Utah foodies. The festival will be held at the Utah State Fairpark […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Popular Utah-based coffee chain opens another location

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Coffee lovers, get ready as a popular Utah coffee chain comes to Spanish Fork. Black Rifle Coffee Company is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at 713 E. 800 N. in Spanish Fork. This new shop marks the company’s third brick-and-mortar store in Utah. Currently, Black Rifle Coffee […]
Buslash in Salt Lake City

Public transit is more welcome in some parts of Salt Lake City than others. | Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock. Kaitlyn Bancroft reports for the Salt Lake Tribune about a political controversy created by proposed bus routes through the Avenues in Salt Lake City. The Utah Transit Authority (UTA), which...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The long awaited Summerfest returns

Some semblance of normality will be regained this summer as the calendar in South Jordan is filling up with fun events. The biggest event of the year is SoJo Summerfest, a three day celebration. It’s the first time in several years that it’s in the regular location at City Park...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Check out these rooftop bars in Salt Lake City

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these open-air spots. 1. The Green PigDetails: Catch a game or keep busy with this downtown pub's weekly event lineup, featuring Open Blues Jam, trivia and karaoke.Yes, but: On a nice day the roof fills up fast, so be flexible.Go when: You want to hang with friends over drinks and bites.Address: 31 East 400 South. Photo courtesy of The Green Pig Pub.2. Piper DownDetails: Relax on the laid-back patio atop this Olde World pub.Perks: Fire pit and shade from the sun.Address: 1492 South State St. Photo courtesy of Piper Down.3. Poplar Street PubDetails: A downtown bar and grill slinging burgers, handmade pizza and cold drinks.Best for: Patrons who want something a step above typical "bar food."Address: 242 South 200 West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Salt Lake County on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Power says about 1,500 residents are currently affected. Crews were first notified of the outage around 8:44 a.m. early Tuesday morning. Rocky Mountain initially estimated residents in the county should have their […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Super Chix Opens Fourth Utah Restaurant

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its fourth restaurant in Utah and first location in Salt Lake County, in Riverton. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the Mountain View Village Shopping Center, at 4599 W Partridge Hill Ln. (134th South), Riverton, Utah – 385/887-8874. “Mountain View...
RIVERTON, UT
DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Salt Lake City

Whether you're looking for a lush treehouse or a rugged cave, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Salt Lake City.1. The Treehouse Photo courtesy of Airbnb.Available year-round, this dreamy abode offers spectacular views and a romantic adventure.Location: Park City.Features: Private deck, exercise equipment, apartment-style kitchen, heating system and oscillating fans.Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.Cost: $222+ per night. Photo courtesy of Airbnb. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.2. The Hideaway Photo courtesy of Airbnb.This secluded space is great for remote work (literally), featuring a suspended hammock floor and floor-t0-ceiling glass wall.Location: Park City.Features: Fast WiFi, full kitchen,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Missing Utah boy with health needs found safe

WEDNESDAY 6/1/22 8:50 a.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a missing 12-year-old boy from Kearns has now been found safe on Wednesday. The Unified Police Department Kearns Precinct says David Martinez, 12, was last seen in the Murray area on Tuesday night. The conditions of his discovery have not been released at this […]
KEARNS, UT

