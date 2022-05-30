ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez, FL

Hunters Point developer sues Cortez Village Marina

By Joe Hendricks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTEZ – Hunters Point Resort & Marina has sued the neighboring Cortez Village Marina to keep it from using a canal where Cortez Village Marina claims Hunters Point should not be allowed to build new docks. The Hunters Point property under development on Cortez Road West includes 86...

Comments / 0

