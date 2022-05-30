ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Tree, IA

Lady Lions Get First Win

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

In a battle of teams in search of their first victory Friday, it was the Lone Tree softball team that found what they were looking for in a 5-2 win over Hillcrest Academy in Kalona....

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

kciiradio.com

Ravens Grab First Win on Young Year; Girls Fall to Ranked Falcons

Rain showers and an early deficit did not deter the Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team Tuesday night in Letts as they collected their first victory of 2022, taking down Louisa-Muscatine 8-3. Hillcrest scored twice in their first at bat with Josiah Beachy and Grant Bender driving in Luke Schrock and Seth Ours. Louisa-Muscatine answered back with three of their own to take a short-lived 3-2 advantage. Hillcrest came back with matching three run frames in the second and third to sprint to a lead they wouldn’t give up the rest of the night. In the second, the Ravens sent eight men to the plate, pounding out six hits with Seth Ours and Josiah Beachy delivering RBI doubles in the rally. That was plenty for Raven starter Luke Schrock who went the distance, throwing north of 100 pitches in seven innings, giving up six hits, one earned run and striking out 10. He spoke with KCII Sports after the game about his night on the hill, at the plate and getting the team’s first win. “This feels good after we struggled through the first couple (games) this year. They got some on me early, but my arm just kept feeling better and better as the night went on. Our approach at the plate was to find a fast ball and drive it. It was important to get hits early and score.”
LETTS, IA
kciiradio.com

Eagle Baseball Surge Past Tigers

Getting back to their winning ways is exactly what the Keota baseball team did on Tuesday when they traveled to Marengo and downed South Iowa Cedar League opponent Iowa Valley 5-2. The Eagles plated three runs in the first and tacked on a few more late that was more than...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Highland Softball Blank Bulldogs

It was a successful road trip to Mediapolis on Tuesday for the Highland softball team when they shutout the Bulldogs 6-0 in their first Southeast Iowa Super Conference meeting of the year. The Huskies put up a crooked number in the third with a five run frame and tacked on...
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens on the Road Against Falcons Tuesday

The Hillcrest Academy baseball and softball teams travel east to Letts Tuesday to face Louisa-Muscatine. The Raven boys are 0-2 this year after opening week losses to Highland 12-5 and Lone Tree 4-3. The Ravens are hitting .200 as a team led by Liam Schrock with a .500 average. Seth Ours, Grant Bender and Josiah Beachy have all driven in a pair, Phoenix Anderson has scored a team best three runs and Luke Schrock and Ours each lead the squad with three hits. On the mound, the Raven ERA is 6.46 with Luke Schrock, Ours and Beachy combining to work 13 innings, giving up 19 hits, 12 earned runs, walking nine and striking out 15.
LETTS, IA
kciiradio.com

Wolves Baseball Clipped By Bulldogs

A pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdowns closed the first week for the Winfield-Mt. Union baseball team and the Wolves fell in the two contests. On Thursday they traveled to Mediapolis and dropped a low scoring 3-1 affair. Plating one in each of the first three innings was all the Bulldogs (3-0) needed, as the Wolves managed just three hits. All three came from Demetrius Woodsmall and Noah Sparrow recorded three walks. Nick Crow tossed 5 2/3 innings surrendering two earned runs on five hits and striking out eight. WMU turned around to dual Pekin (2-2) the next night and it was all Panthers in a 16-0 final. The team had two hits coming from Cael Phillips and Cole Milks. Grant Watson threw 2 2/3 frames giving up one earned run on three hits and seven walks.
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskie Baseball Stay Unbeaten, Softball Edged By Falcons

Taking after their school colors, the red-hot start to the season for the Highland baseball team continued on Friday when they welcomed Louisa-Muscatine for a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup and the Huskies rolled to an 11-3 win. Down 1-0 in the third, the red and white quickly jump started...
MUSCATINE, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Host Beavers in Conference Play

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams are back on the diamond Tuesday in River Valley Conference play when the Wilton Beavers visit. The Mid-Prairie softball team is 1-2 on the season after a 10-0 loss in five innings against Class 3A, No. 2 Mount Vernon Monday night on the road. The Hawks were no hit in the contest while the Mustangs scored in each inning, aided by six hits and four Mid-Prairie errors. On the season, Mid-Prairie has a 9-0 win over West Branch and a 9-2 loss to Keokuk. Wilton is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A according to the first poll of the season from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Beavers are hitting .364 as a team with Charlotte Brown and Taylor Drayfahl both at .500. Drayfahl has a team best 10 hits, Brown with a team best 10 RBI and Kaylee Coss and Kinsey Drake are tied with six runs scored. In the circle, Brown, Jessica Clark and Halee Driscoll have worked 31 innings with a 4.06 ERA, allowing 36 hits, 18 earned runs, walking eight and striking out 34. The Beavers have won six of the last eight in the series including a doubleheader sweep in 2021 by 8-2 and 12-0 scores.
WILTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Savage Baseball and Softball Handle Eagles in First Meeting

Round one of the South Iowa Cedar League rivalry between the Sigourney and Keota summer teams went the Savages way with a pair of decisive victories on Friday. The highly anticipated baseball game saw the Savages get some revenge from a pair of defeats last year with a 10-1 triumph on the road. The black and gold wasted no time by jumping out to a 4-0 lead after one and getting some cushion in the fifth with a five run frame. The veteran pitching matchup between Bo Schmidt and Colten Clarahan went Schmidt’s way this time with the senior tossing a complete game surrendering no earned runs on just three hits, two walks, and striking out nine. The offense was opportunistic with nine hits and 11 free passes headlined by Garisin Hynick going 3-for-5 with two RBI. Max Phillips went 2-for-4 with two RBI and Jake Moore also brought in a pair of runs. Sigourney improves to 4-0 and Keota is 4-2.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Spartans Give Demon Baseball First Setback

The first road trip of the season resulted in the first loss for the Washington baseball team on Friday when they fell to Solon 6-4 in a non-conference showdown. The Demons struck first in the third when Ethan Patterson connected on the team’s first long ball of the year with a two-run shot. That 2-0 advantage stayed true until the Spartans (5-4) scored three times in the fifth and sixth. Washington threatened in the seventh with a pair of tallies, but couldn’t breakthrough in the end. Patterson finished 2-for-3 with the two RBI while Ethan Zieglowsky and Kole Williams also had two knocks. Zeke Slagel tossed 4 1/3 innings giving up one run on three hits and striking out three.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Meets Mt. Vernon on Memorial Day

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team is in action on the holiday tonight when they travel to Mount Vernon to meet the Mustangs. The Golden Hawks are 1-1 on the year after an opening week 9-0 win over West Branch and a 9-2 loss to Keokuk. In their win over the Bears, Mid-Prairie was led by Hannah Sellers with three hits, three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Madeline Schrader and Landry Pacha each had a hit, run and RBI. Sydney Knebel got her first career win in the circle, striking out five in the three hit complete game shut out.
MOUNT VERNON, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa’s Charlie Jones Transfers Within Conference

Last week, it made headlines that wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Hawkeye may have a new home. Surprisingly, Jones will be transferring within the conference, and within the Big Ten West. Jones will reportedly join the Purdue Boilermaker football program, per...
WATERLOO, IA
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
ourquadcities.com

Hawkeyes: ‘Bubble was tight, but it still isn’t right’

Iowa was left in the bullpen when the NCAA baseball tournament selections were announced earlier this week – and it wasn’t even the Big Ten’s biggest snub. Rutgers (44-15), which entered the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 2 seed and lost to Michigan (32-26) in the championship game, was not among the field of 64. The Wolverines earned the conference’s automatic bid with the tourney win and only top-seeded Maryland joined them in moving on.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa's Murray returning to school

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has announced that he will return to the school for his junior season. Murray initially announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 35 contests last season. View the...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Meets Burlington in SEC Opener

***************BASEBALL HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO TOMORROW 6/1, SOFTBALL HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO 6/8*****************. The weather hasn’t been kind to the Washington summer teams so far and they will try to dodge the rain tonight with their scheduled Southeast Conference opener against Burlington. The Demon softball team has had a...
BURLINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Betty Jean Kessler

Funeral services for 96-year-old Betty Jean Kessler of Fairfield will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday, June 2nd at the Gould Funeral Home in Richland. Burial will be at the Richland Friends Cemetery. Memorials to Lightning and Thunder Ministry Africa Sessions, may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Kendall E. Neil

Celebration of Life Service for 86-year-old Kendall E. Neil of Washington will be held Saturday, June 18th at the Cottonwood Shelter at Lake Darling State Park. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green

Memorial services for 70-year-old Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green of Brighton will be at 11a.m. Saturday, June 4th, at the Brighton City Park Shelter, 100 E. Washington Street. Those who attend should bring lawn chairs. Burial will be at a later date. A general memorial has been established and may be left at the service or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Brighton is assisting the family.
BRIGHTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Dale Keith Gingerich

A private family burial will held at a later date at Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona for 87-year-old Dale Keith Gingerich of Carmel, California, formerly of Wellman.
KALONA, IA

