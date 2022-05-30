ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Here’s how to fly the American flag on Memorial Day

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qr0pt_0fujo5k100

(NEXSTAR) — Memorial Day, which takes place on the last Monday in May each year, honors those who have died in American wars. To mark the day, you may be wondering – how do I fly the United States flag?

Thankfully, we have the United States Code , which officially addresses dozens of subjects, including how Old Glory should be flown on days like Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, the flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only. Then, it should be “raised briskly” to the top of the staff until sunset, according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs .

Memorial Day is only one of six occurrences in which the flag should be flown at half-staff, according to the American Flagpole & Flag Co. The others are Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15), Korean War Veterans Armistice Day (July 27), Patriot Day (September 11), Pearl Harbor Day (December 7) and any day when the president issues an order lowering the flag as a mark of respect for the death of a principal figure or others.

Odds of seeing a meteor shower ‘storm’ in Rochester on Memorial Day?

Flags were recently flown at half-staff in honor of the 19 students and two teachers killed in a Texas school shooting.

The American flag should only be displayed from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. If it’s illuminated during the night hours, the flag can be displayed for 24 hours. When the flag is being raised, it should be done briskly, but when lowered, it should be done ceremoniously.

If you are displaying the flag against a wall, the union – the stars – should be in the top left corner. In a window, the flag should appear the same way with the stars in the upper left corner as viewed from outside looking in.

While no flag or pennant should be placed above the U.S. flag, there is an exception: During church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea for personnel of the Navy, the church pennant may be flown above the flag.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Man stabbed, carjacked in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports Friday evening of a vehicle that had been stolen in the area of Lake Avenue and Glenwood Avenue in Rochester. Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had been stabbed. The RPD says the victim is a 44-year-old man from Gates and that he […]
News 8 WROC

Hornell Schools Superintendent, Assistant Principal indicted for misconduct, child endangerment

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell City School District Superintendent and the Assistant Principal for Grades 7-8 have both been indicted on various misconduct and child endangerment charges by the Steuben County Grand Jury, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Jeremy Palotti, Superintendent of the Hornell City School District, was indicted by the Grand Jury […]
HORNELL, NY
News 8 WROC

Canandaigua man charged with murder for 6-year-old’s death in South Carolina drive-by shooting

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Canandaigua Police Department say a 20-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of a 6-year-old in South Carolina earlier this month. Authorities say Michael Lloyd, of Canandaigua, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from justice. According to police, there was an active warrant out of South Carolina […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Patriot Day#Chaplains#American Flag#Nexstar#Old Glory#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 8 WROC

Russian, Ukrainian troops fight block by block in key city

In recent days, the fighting has focused on Sievierodonetsk in a battle Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called “indescribably difficult.” Relentless Russian artillery barrages have destroyed critical infrastructure and damaged 90% of the buildings, and power and communications have been largely cut to a city that was once home to 100,000 people.
MILITARY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Lake Avenue assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy