New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: If Aaron Judge had his druthers, then the Yankees would’ve been scheduled to play yesterday on Memorial Day, allowing them to shake off the bad vibes from their last two games against the Rays. Like many fans, Judge was frustrated that New York had to settle for a split after winning the first two at Tropicana Field, but he still feels good about the Yankees sitting in first place after the first couple months of the season.

2 DAYS AGO