Mount Vernon, IA

Mid-Prairie Meets Mt. Vernon on Memorial Day

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team is in action on the holiday tonight when they travel to Mount Vernon to meet the Mustangs. The Golden Hawks are 1-1 on the year after an opening week 9-0 win over West Branch and a...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Hawks Hit the Road to Meet Wildcats

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams continue their run through the River Valley Conference tonight when they jump on the bus for Durant. The Golden Hawk baseball team is 4-1 this year after a 6-1 victory over Wilton on Tuesday. As a team, they are hitting .268 with Brock Harland and Collin Miller both over the .400 mark. Those two and Will Cavanagh have the team lead with seven hits each. Dylan Henry has a team best five driven in and Cain Brown has scored seven times. On the mound, the Mid-Prairie team ERA is 2.03 with Brady Weber, Miller, Alex Bean and Karson Grout all sporting sub-two marks. Miller, Bean, Grout and Brown all have pitching victories so far. As a staff they have allowed 20 hits through five games while striking out 48.
DURANT, IA
kciiradio.com

Eagle Baseball Surge Past Tigers

Getting back to their winning ways is exactly what the Keota baseball team did on Tuesday when they traveled to Marengo and downed South Iowa Cedar League opponent Iowa Valley 5-2. The Eagles plated three runs in the first and tacked on a few more late that was more than...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Highland Softball Blank Bulldogs

It was a successful road trip to Mediapolis on Tuesday for the Highland softball team when they shutout the Bulldogs 6-0 in their first Southeast Iowa Super Conference meeting of the year. The Huskies put up a crooked number in the third with a five run frame and tacked on...
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Host Beavers in Conference Play

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams are back on the diamond Tuesday in River Valley Conference play when the Wilton Beavers visit. The Mid-Prairie softball team is 1-2 on the season after a 10-0 loss in five innings against Class 3A, No. 2 Mount Vernon Monday night on the road. The Hawks were no hit in the contest while the Mustangs scored in each inning, aided by six hits and four Mid-Prairie errors. On the season, Mid-Prairie has a 9-0 win over West Branch and a 9-2 loss to Keokuk. Wilton is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A according to the first poll of the season from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Beavers are hitting .364 as a team with Charlotte Brown and Taylor Drayfahl both at .500. Drayfahl has a team best 10 hits, Brown with a team best 10 RBI and Kaylee Coss and Kinsey Drake are tied with six runs scored. In the circle, Brown, Jessica Clark and Halee Driscoll have worked 31 innings with a 4.06 ERA, allowing 36 hits, 18 earned runs, walking eight and striking out 34. The Beavers have won six of the last eight in the series including a doubleheader sweep in 2021 by 8-2 and 12-0 scores.
WILTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Three Run Sixth Propel Lion Softball Over Crusaders

A Southeast Iowa Super Conference cross over softball game resulted in a win for Lone Tree on Tuesday when they welcomed Holy Trinity for a single game and the Lions emerged victorious by a 7-4 count. Tied 4-4 after five, the Lions plated three runs in the sixth to help...
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Wolves Baseball Clipped By Bulldogs

A pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdowns closed the first week for the Winfield-Mt. Union baseball team and the Wolves fell in the two contests. On Thursday they traveled to Mediapolis and dropped a low scoring 3-1 affair. Plating one in each of the first three innings was all the Bulldogs (3-0) needed, as the Wolves managed just three hits. All three came from Demetrius Woodsmall and Noah Sparrow recorded three walks. Nick Crow tossed 5 2/3 innings surrendering two earned runs on five hits and striking out eight. WMU turned around to dual Pekin (2-2) the next night and it was all Panthers in a 16-0 final. The team had two hits coming from Cael Phillips and Cole Milks. Grant Watson threw 2 2/3 frames giving up one earned run on three hits and seven walks.
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskie Baseball Stay Unbeaten, Softball Edged By Falcons

Taking after their school colors, the red-hot start to the season for the Highland baseball team continued on Friday when they welcomed Louisa-Muscatine for a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup and the Huskies rolled to an 11-3 win. Down 1-0 in the third, the red and white quickly jump started...
MUSCATINE, IA
Radio Iowa

Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 5/30/22

1. Johnston (9-0) 2. Dowling Catholic (5-1) 3. Iowa City High (7-2) 4. Waukee (7-0) 5. Indianola (7-2) 6. Urbandale (5-1) 7. Waukee Northwest (6-4) 8. Cedar Falls (7-1) 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-3) 10.Sioux City East (7-2) Class 3A. 1. Dubuque Wahlert (8-1) 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-2) 3....
IOWA CITY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa’s Charlie Jones Transfers Within Conference

Last week, it made headlines that wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Hawkeye may have a new home. Surprisingly, Jones will be transferring within the conference, and within the Big Ten West. Jones will reportedly join the Purdue Boilermaker football program, per...
WATERLOO, IA
kciiradio.com

Savage Baseball and Softball Handle Eagles in First Meeting

Round one of the South Iowa Cedar League rivalry between the Sigourney and Keota summer teams went the Savages way with a pair of decisive victories on Friday. The highly anticipated baseball game saw the Savages get some revenge from a pair of defeats last year with a 10-1 triumph on the road. The black and gold wasted no time by jumping out to a 4-0 lead after one and getting some cushion in the fifth with a five run frame. The veteran pitching matchup between Bo Schmidt and Colten Clarahan went Schmidt’s way this time with the senior tossing a complete game surrendering no earned runs on just three hits, two walks, and striking out nine. The offense was opportunistic with nine hits and 11 free passes headlined by Garisin Hynick going 3-for-5 with two RBI. Max Phillips went 2-for-4 with two RBI and Jake Moore also brought in a pair of runs. Sigourney improves to 4-0 and Keota is 4-2.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa's Murray returning to school

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has announced that he will return to the school for his junior season. Murray initially announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 35 contests last season. View the...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Lady Lions Get First Win

In a battle of teams in search of their first victory Friday, it was the Lone Tree softball team that found what they were looking for in a 5-2 win over Hillcrest Academy in Kalona. Things were scoreless until Lone Tree scored single runs in the third and fourth to go up 2-0. It stayed that way until the seventh when the Lady Lions put three more on the board to go up 5-0. The Ravens wouldn’t go quietly in their final at bat, putting up two runs of their own before Lone Tree closed the door.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

IOWA STATE

