Sigourney, IA

Savage Baseball and Softball Handle Eagles in First Meeting

By Cole Cook
 2 days ago

Round one of the South Iowa Cedar League rivalry between the Sigourney and Keota summer teams went the Savages way with a pair of decisive victories on Friday. The highly anticipated baseball game saw the Savages get some revenge from a pair of defeats last year with a 10-1 triumph on...

Eagle Baseball Surge Past Tigers

Getting back to their winning ways is exactly what the Keota baseball team did on Tuesday when they traveled to Marengo and downed South Iowa Cedar League opponent Iowa Valley 5-2. The Eagles plated three runs in the first and tacked on a few more late that was more than...
KEOTA, IA
Highland Softball Blank Bulldogs

It was a successful road trip to Mediapolis on Tuesday for the Highland softball team when they shutout the Bulldogs 6-0 in their first Southeast Iowa Super Conference meeting of the year. The Huskies put up a crooked number in the third with a five run frame and tacked on...
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
Ravens Grab First Win on Young Year; Girls Fall to Ranked Falcons

Rain showers and an early deficit did not deter the Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team Tuesday night in Letts as they collected their first victory of 2022, taking down Louisa-Muscatine 8-3. Hillcrest scored twice in their first at bat with Josiah Beachy and Grant Bender driving in Luke Schrock and Seth Ours. Louisa-Muscatine answered back with three of their own to take a short-lived 3-2 advantage. Hillcrest came back with matching three run frames in the second and third to sprint to a lead they wouldn’t give up the rest of the night. In the second, the Ravens sent eight men to the plate, pounding out six hits with Seth Ours and Josiah Beachy delivering RBI doubles in the rally. That was plenty for Raven starter Luke Schrock who went the distance, throwing north of 100 pitches in seven innings, giving up six hits, one earned run and striking out 10. He spoke with KCII Sports after the game about his night on the hill, at the plate and getting the team’s first win. “This feels good after we struggled through the first couple (games) this year. They got some on me early, but my arm just kept feeling better and better as the night went on. Our approach at the plate was to find a fast ball and drive it. It was important to get hits early and score.”
LETTS, IA
Huskie Baseball Stay Unbeaten, Softball Edged By Falcons

Taking after their school colors, the red-hot start to the season for the Highland baseball team continued on Friday when they welcomed Louisa-Muscatine for a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup and the Huskies rolled to an 11-3 win. Down 1-0 in the third, the red and white quickly jump started...
MUSCATINE, IA
Wolves Baseball Clipped By Bulldogs

A pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdowns closed the first week for the Winfield-Mt. Union baseball team and the Wolves fell in the two contests. On Thursday they traveled to Mediapolis and dropped a low scoring 3-1 affair. Plating one in each of the first three innings was all the Bulldogs (3-0) needed, as the Wolves managed just three hits. All three came from Demetrius Woodsmall and Noah Sparrow recorded three walks. Nick Crow tossed 5 2/3 innings surrendering two earned runs on five hits and striking out eight. WMU turned around to dual Pekin (2-2) the next night and it was all Panthers in a 16-0 final. The team had two hits coming from Cael Phillips and Cole Milks. Grant Watson threw 2 2/3 frames giving up one earned run on three hits and seven walks.
WINFIELD, IA
Hawks Host Beavers in Conference Play

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams are back on the diamond Tuesday in River Valley Conference play when the Wilton Beavers visit. The Mid-Prairie softball team is 1-2 on the season after a 10-0 loss in five innings against Class 3A, No. 2 Mount Vernon Monday night on the road. The Hawks were no hit in the contest while the Mustangs scored in each inning, aided by six hits and four Mid-Prairie errors. On the season, Mid-Prairie has a 9-0 win over West Branch and a 9-2 loss to Keokuk. Wilton is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A according to the first poll of the season from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Beavers are hitting .364 as a team with Charlotte Brown and Taylor Drayfahl both at .500. Drayfahl has a team best 10 hits, Brown with a team best 10 RBI and Kaylee Coss and Kinsey Drake are tied with six runs scored. In the circle, Brown, Jessica Clark and Halee Driscoll have worked 31 innings with a 4.06 ERA, allowing 36 hits, 18 earned runs, walking eight and striking out 34. The Beavers have won six of the last eight in the series including a doubleheader sweep in 2021 by 8-2 and 12-0 scores.
WILTON, IA
Lady Lions Get First Win

In a battle of teams in search of their first victory Friday, it was the Lone Tree softball team that found what they were looking for in a 5-2 win over Hillcrest Academy in Kalona. Things were scoreless until Lone Tree scored single runs in the third and fourth to go up 2-0. It stayed that way until the seventh when the Lady Lions put three more on the board to go up 5-0. The Ravens wouldn’t go quietly in their final at bat, putting up two runs of their own before Lone Tree closed the door.
LONE TREE, IA
Mid-Prairie Meets Mt. Vernon on Memorial Day

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team is in action on the holiday tonight when they travel to Mount Vernon to meet the Mustangs. The Golden Hawks are 1-1 on the year after an opening week 9-0 win over West Branch and a 9-2 loss to Keokuk. In their win over the Bears, Mid-Prairie was led by Hannah Sellers with three hits, three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Madeline Schrader and Landry Pacha each had a hit, run and RBI. Sydney Knebel got her first career win in the circle, striking out five in the three hit complete game shut out.
MOUNT VERNON, IA
Cyclones extend Otzelberger’s contract; increase salary

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has been rewarded with a contract extension and salary increase after leading the Iowa State men’s basketball program to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. Otzelberger’s debut season in Ames produced a 22-13 overall record,...
AMES, IA
Hawkeyes: ‘Bubble was tight, but it still isn’t right’

Iowa was left in the bullpen when the NCAA baseball tournament selections were announced earlier this week – and it wasn’t even the Big Ten’s biggest snub. Rutgers (44-15), which entered the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 2 seed and lost to Michigan (32-26) in the championship game, was not among the field of 64. The Wolverines earned the conference’s automatic bid with the tourney win and only top-seeded Maryland joined them in moving on.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa's Murray returning to school

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has announced that he will return to the school for his junior season. Murray initially announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 35 contests last season. View the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 5/30/22

1. Johnston (9-0) 2. Dowling Catholic (5-1) 3. Iowa City High (7-2) 4. Waukee (7-0) 5. Indianola (7-2) 6. Urbandale (5-1) 7. Waukee Northwest (6-4) 8. Cedar Falls (7-1) 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-3) 10.Sioux City East (7-2) Class 3A. 1. Dubuque Wahlert (8-1) 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-2) 3....
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring Within Big Ten

It was surprising enough when Iowa wide receiver/return man Charlie Jones chose to enter the transfer portal. But now it looks like he won't even be leaving the Big Ten. According to Chi Sports Scoops, Jones will reportedly transfer to Purdue. Noting that the change in scenery is motivated by NIL.
IOWA CITY, IA
Betty Jean Kessler

Funeral services for 96-year-old Betty Jean Kessler of Fairfield will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday, June 2nd at the Gould Funeral Home in Richland. Burial will be at the Richland Friends Cemetery. Memorials to Lightning and Thunder Ministry Africa Sessions, may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Washington Summer Classic, 75th Ridiculous Day this Weekend

Washington’s three-day kickoff to summer is this weekend, celebrating the 75th anniversary of a community event. The Summer Classic lasts Thursday through Saturday in downtown Washington, saluting all that the town stands for, including agriculture, family, local shopping, music, food, and more. The main event will be Saturday with the 75th annual Ridiculous Day and Ag Day activities. Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says they are incorporating the 75th anniversary into many of the festival’s activities, “The Summer Classic started several years ago and Ridiculous Days has been here for a lot longer so it’s been fun to hear stories of the past and have all these people in our community come forward with photos or memories and share how they celebrated Ridiculous Day however many years ago.”
WASHINGTON, IA

