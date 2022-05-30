Spartans Give Demon Baseball First Setback

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams are back on the diamond Tuesday in River Valley Conference play when the Wilton Beavers visit. The Mid-Prairie softball team is 1-2 on the season after a 10-0 loss in five innings against Class 3A, No. 2 Mount Vernon Monday night on the road. The Hawks were no hit in the contest while the Mustangs scored in each inning, aided by six hits and four Mid-Prairie errors. On the season, Mid-Prairie has a 9-0 win over West Branch and a 9-2 loss to Keokuk. Wilton is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A according to the first poll of the season from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Beavers are hitting .364 as a team with Charlotte Brown and Taylor Drayfahl both at .500. Drayfahl has a team best 10 hits, Brown with a team best 10 RBI and Kaylee Coss and Kinsey Drake are tied with six runs scored. In the circle, Brown, Jessica Clark and Halee Driscoll have worked 31 innings with a 4.06 ERA, allowing 36 hits, 18 earned runs, walking eight and striking out 34. The Beavers have won six of the last eight in the series including a doubleheader sweep in 2021 by 8-2 and 12-0 scores.

WILTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO