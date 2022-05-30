ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Spartans Give Demon Baseball First Setback

By Cole Cook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first road trip of the season resulted in the first loss for the Washington baseball team on Friday when they fell to Solon 6-4 in a non-conference showdown....

Highland Softball Blank Bulldogs

It was a successful road trip to Mediapolis on Tuesday for the Highland softball team when they shutout the Bulldogs 6-0 in their first Southeast Iowa Super Conference meeting of the year. The Huskies put up a crooked number in the third with a five run frame and tacked on...
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
Eagle Baseball Surge Past Tigers

Getting back to their winning ways is exactly what the Keota baseball team did on Tuesday when they traveled to Marengo and downed South Iowa Cedar League opponent Iowa Valley 5-2. The Eagles plated three runs in the first and tacked on a few more late that was more than...
KEOTA, IA
Wolves Baseball Clipped By Bulldogs

A pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdowns closed the first week for the Winfield-Mt. Union baseball team and the Wolves fell in the two contests. On Thursday they traveled to Mediapolis and dropped a low scoring 3-1 affair. Plating one in each of the first three innings was all the Bulldogs (3-0) needed, as the Wolves managed just three hits. All three came from Demetrius Woodsmall and Noah Sparrow recorded three walks. Nick Crow tossed 5 2/3 innings surrendering two earned runs on five hits and striking out eight. WMU turned around to dual Pekin (2-2) the next night and it was all Panthers in a 16-0 final. The team had two hits coming from Cael Phillips and Cole Milks. Grant Watson threw 2 2/3 frames giving up one earned run on three hits and seven walks.
WINFIELD, IA
Hawks Host Beavers in Conference Play

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams are back on the diamond Tuesday in River Valley Conference play when the Wilton Beavers visit. The Mid-Prairie softball team is 1-2 on the season after a 10-0 loss in five innings against Class 3A, No. 2 Mount Vernon Monday night on the road. The Hawks were no hit in the contest while the Mustangs scored in each inning, aided by six hits and four Mid-Prairie errors. On the season, Mid-Prairie has a 9-0 win over West Branch and a 9-2 loss to Keokuk. Wilton is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A according to the first poll of the season from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Beavers are hitting .364 as a team with Charlotte Brown and Taylor Drayfahl both at .500. Drayfahl has a team best 10 hits, Brown with a team best 10 RBI and Kaylee Coss and Kinsey Drake are tied with six runs scored. In the circle, Brown, Jessica Clark and Halee Driscoll have worked 31 innings with a 4.06 ERA, allowing 36 hits, 18 earned runs, walking eight and striking out 34. The Beavers have won six of the last eight in the series including a doubleheader sweep in 2021 by 8-2 and 12-0 scores.
WILTON, IA
Iowa’s Charlie Jones Transfers Within Conference

Last week, it made headlines that wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Hawkeye may have a new home. Surprisingly, Jones will be transferring within the conference, and within the Big Ten West. Jones will reportedly join the Purdue Boilermaker football program, per...
WATERLOO, IA
Lady Lions Get First Win

In a battle of teams in search of their first victory Friday, it was the Lone Tree softball team that found what they were looking for in a 5-2 win over Hillcrest Academy in Kalona. Things were scoreless until Lone Tree scored single runs in the third and fourth to go up 2-0. It stayed that way until the seventh when the Lady Lions put three more on the board to go up 5-0. The Ravens wouldn’t go quietly in their final at bat, putting up two runs of their own before Lone Tree closed the door.
LONE TREE, IA
Hawkeyes: ‘Bubble was tight, but it still isn’t right’

Iowa was left in the bullpen when the NCAA baseball tournament selections were announced earlier this week – and it wasn’t even the Big Ten’s biggest snub. Rutgers (44-15), which entered the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 2 seed and lost to Michigan (32-26) in the championship game, was not among the field of 64. The Wolverines earned the conference’s automatic bid with the tourney win and only top-seeded Maryland joined them in moving on.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mid-Prairie Meets Mt. Vernon on Memorial Day

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team is in action on the holiday tonight when they travel to Mount Vernon to meet the Mustangs. The Golden Hawks are 1-1 on the year after an opening week 9-0 win over West Branch and a 9-2 loss to Keokuk. In their win over the Bears, Mid-Prairie was led by Hannah Sellers with three hits, three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Madeline Schrader and Landry Pacha each had a hit, run and RBI. Sydney Knebel got her first career win in the circle, striking out five in the three hit complete game shut out.
MOUNT VERNON, IA
Iowa's Murray returning to school

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has announced that he will return to the school for his junior season. Murray initially announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 35 contests last season. View the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Candidates Announced for Miss Edgewood

Edgewood is gearing up for Rodeo Days – and this year’s candidates for Miss Edgewood have been announced. The candidates are Elise Pape, Ellie Bockenstedt, Aliyah Heer, Emma Saddoris, Addy Kirby and Kassidy Krapfl. Miss Edgewood serves as a goodwill ambassador for Edgewood and the Edgewood Pro-Rodeo –...
EDGEWOOD, IA
Kendall E. Neil

Celebration of Life Service for 86-year-old Kendall E. Neil of Washington will be held Saturday, June 18th at the Cottonwood Shelter at Lake Darling State Park. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
Betty Jean Kessler

Funeral services for 96-year-old Betty Jean Kessler of Fairfield will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday, June 2nd at the Gould Funeral Home in Richland. Burial will be at the Richland Friends Cemetery. Memorials to Lightning and Thunder Ministry Africa Sessions, may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Baseball
Sports
Dale Keith Gingerich

A private family burial will held at a later date at Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona for 87-year-old Dale Keith Gingerich of Carmel, California, formerly of Wellman.
KALONA, IA
Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green

Memorial services for 70-year-old Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green of Brighton will be at 11a.m. Saturday, June 4th, at the Brighton City Park Shelter, 100 E. Washington Street. Those who attend should bring lawn chairs. Burial will be at a later date. A general memorial has been established and may be left at the service or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Brighton is assisting the family.
BRIGHTON, IA
Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a southeast Iowa crash. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in Marion County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, of Knoxville, Iowa, was traveling east on McKinber Street when she lost control of her motorcycle and crossed the center line.
MARION COUNTY, IA

