Arrest made in fatal shooting in southeast Wichita

Wichita Police have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita man on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to a fatal shooting in south Wichita Saturday night.

Roger R. Gale was arrested Sunday in the fatal shooting of Emmanuel Hardy, 30.

Police say before 9:45 Saturday night, Gale was walking his dog near an apartment complex in the 4900 block of east Harry when he, Hardy, and a 39-year-old woman got into a verbal disturbance. Gale fired several shots at the pair and Hardy was hit multiple times.

Hardy was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.