ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Arrest made in fatal shooting in southeast Wichita

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3UZD_0fujmoFl00

Wichita Police have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita man on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to a fatal shooting in south Wichita Saturday night.

Roger R. Gale was arrested Sunday in the fatal shooting of Emmanuel Hardy, 30.

Police say before 9:45 Saturday night, Gale was walking his dog near an apartment complex in the 4900 block of east Harry when he, Hardy, and a 39-year-old woman got into a verbal disturbance. Gale fired several shots at the pair and Hardy was hit multiple times.

Hardy was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Reward increased in W. Wichita man’s death ruled homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in a homicide case from early last month in west Wichita. Wichita police said an anonymous donor offered an additional $5,000 in reward funds to anyone who can provide a tip...
WICHITA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Graduation Party Ends With Two Deaths

Authorities say a shooting at a graduation party in Wichita left two teenagers dead, one who succumbed to a gunshot wound, and another who was hit by a vehicle while fleeing the scene, while another teen was arrested. Police say the events unfolded after an argument Saturday night between two...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Reward increased for information on fatal Wichita hit-and-run incident

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County has announced an increased reward for information leading to an arrest in a Wichita man’s hit-and-run death in May. On May 1st around 2 a.m. police found 49-year-old Kurt Krueger in the 7900 block of West Cottontail, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s believed he was walking in the neighborhood and was hit by a vehicle, which then left the scene.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
kfdi.com

Wichita police, pastors, call for witnesses to come forward on fatal shooting

Wichita Police Department leaders and local pastors are calling for people to come forward and help identify the gunmen in a fatal weekend shooting. A shooting followed a disturbance that broke out Saturday night during a graduation party at The Banquet Hall near 25th Street North and Hillside. 17-year-old Boisy Barefield died at a hospital after being shot. As people were running from the scene, 15-year-old Jaxson Hunt of Wichita was struck by a car, and she died later at a hospital. Police arrested an 18-year-old woman who was driving the car.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Preliminary hearing to begin in Kansas double murder

RENO COUNTY — A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday morning in Reno County District Court for a Hutchinson man facing two counts of first-degree murder. Kyle Hardwick is accused in the deaths of 58-year-old Philip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion Bates in August of 2021. Police arrested Hardwick in...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Deadly weekend of gun violence across Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating numerous shooting incidents over the Memorial Day weekend in the Wichita area. Two incidents left victims dead including a shooting where a man who had been walking his dog shot and killed a 30-year-old man at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of East Harry, according to Office Paul Cruz.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
KWCH.com

Hutchinson man arrested after threat of mass violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge Tuesday after police say he had detailed plans to commit mass violence against employees where he worked. Andrew Patterson, 24, was arrested after the Hutchinson Police Department received info that he made threats against his place...
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfdi.com

Hutchinson man accused of planning workplace attack

A Hutchinson man is accused of planning an attack at his workplace. Police got a report Tuesday that a 24-year-old man had made threat of violence against people where he worked. Officers found the man and detained him during a traffic stop. During the stop, police say they found detailed plans to carry out the attack. A search of the man’s home turned of more evidence that he was planning an attack against co-workers.
HUTCHINSON, KS
actionnews5.com

Fatal shooting of Black man in Kansas may have been a hate crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Kansas are looking into possible hate crime charges after the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Black man. The Wichita Police Department arrested 27-year-old Roger R. Gale on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault after the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy, who was Black.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police report several shootings over Memorial Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has reported several shootings that happened over Memorial Day weekend. Below is a timeline of those shootings: Friday, May 27 11:30 p.m. – According to the WPD, officers reported hearing a “volley of gunfire” in the Planeview Park area, or the 2800 block of S Dunkin […]
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man shot while practicing firearm safety with teen

A Salina man suffered a gunshot wound while practicing firearm safety with a teen east of Salina Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:30p.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old Salina man and a 15-year-old Salina girl were target shooting with a 9mm handgun on a relative's property in the 900 block of N. Simpson Road when the shooting occurred, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander.
SALINA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy