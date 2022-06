Lewis Hamilton says he is “done shaking” and that his Mercedes car has his teeth and jaw “moving all the time”.The seven-time world champion has had issues with his car this season, mainly porpoising, and has failed to reach the heights that many thought this campaign would bring. He is targeting an eighth world title, which would put him one ahead of joint-record-holder Michael Schumacher.But so far it’s Mercedes teammate George Russell who is getting more out of the Mercedes. Russell is the only driver to have finished in the top five of every race this season. Hamilton will have...

2 DAYS AGO