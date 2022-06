Psalm 130: “Out of the depths have I cried out to you.” (NRSV) In the Psalms of Israel, we encounter voices expressing the depth of emotions arising in the common experiences of our shared humanity. The voices become known to us through the depths of their struggles and the heights of their hopes. We hear them as they learn to face their fears, as we all must do, and rise above them. They face the pain of disappointment, loss and rejection and come to terms with the courage to forge ahead with living hope. We encounter these voices calling out to us in their essential humanity and their ardent and sincere prayers.

