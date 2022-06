Weddings occur all year round in Atlanta, especially during the spring and fall when pleasant temperatures, low humidity, and bright sunshine typically rule the day. While hotels with spacious ballrooms and banquet halls done up in wedding finery might be first choices for most couples seeking the perfect spot for their nuptials, some prefer the intimacy of a beautiful restaurant offering lush garden patios or riverside views and really good food to tie the knot and party afterwards with family and friends. Check out these Atlanta and metro Atlanta restaurants that often double as wedding venues serving great food, wine, and cocktails on the menu.

