ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles Daily News

Best of the West show held at Santa Margarita Ranch

By Reporter Dick Mason
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soU25_0fujlyna00

Event is part of Pioneer Day in Paso Robles

– Hundreds of people attended the Best of the West Show Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Santa Margarita Ranch. The show included antique tractors, cars, trucks, planes, and trains. There were old gas-powered engines used 100 years ago on farms in the US, and there were World War II vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5UOb_0fujlyna00

The event is part of Pioneer Day in Paso Robles, organized by Tom Madden, Mark Perry, Wade Taylor, and dozens of other people who also play a role in producing the Pioneer Day Parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lw8up_0fujlyna00

Every day at noon, the event saluted the men and women who made the supreme sacrifice for our country. As Tom Madden told the crowd, the Best of the West Show celebrates Memorial Day so that young people will remember the meaning of the holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UilJY_0fujlyna00

Comments / 0

Related
santamariavalley.com

5 Free and Affordable Things to do in Santa Maria Valley

Don’t let inflation get you down. You can get the same Central Coast experience you’d get in places like Paso Robles, Pismo and even Napa for half the price in Santa Maria Valley. Heck, it might even be better than what you’d get at those places! Before you cancel your summer plans, check out these five things you can do affordably while you’re here. Trust us, we cut the price but don’t skimp on value.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Printery Participating in Doors Open California

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Printery Foundation will host a free Open House event at the Printery site, 6351 Olmeda Avenue, on June 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will see the architecture and adornments of the Historical Women’s Press Building, the first completed in Atascadero. Features of the event include historic printing equipment and displays of many of the publications produced there over the nearly 50 years it was in operation, an in-depth virtual tour showing the progress of the restoration, and detailed drawings and renderings of the future as an amazing asset to the community.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Memorial Day#The Best Of The West#Vehicles#Pioneer Day
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 22-30

Michael Frederick Ronan, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on May 23. Horace George Farmer, age 93, of Paso Robles, passed away on May 22. Richard Gomez, age 87, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on May 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Thomas Stewart, age...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Housing vs. Hotel Showdown Looming in Santa Barbara

With Santa Barbara’s hotels now 80 percent full and bringing in — on average — $130 more per room per night than they did in 2019, it’s little wonder that the South Coast’s hotel market has reached a state of permanent explosion. It’s little wonder, too, that there are now between 500 and 1,000 new hotel rooms poised to jump off their various drawing boards and open their doors for customers. Even less wonder is that Rob Fredericks, executive director for the City of Santa Barbara Housing Authority, is champing at the bit to tap into the some of the bed tax revenues — more officially known as Transient Occupancy Taxes — to build capital “A” affordable housing.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Bluewater Grill Renews Santa Barbara Ties

The steadily growing Bluewater Grill chain may be opening a new outpost every year — there are 10 so far from Catalina Island to Phoenix — but the goal for each restaurant is to stay grounded (or “sea-ed” perhaps?) in its region. The pandemic provided the opportunity to refocus that mission at our own Bluewater on Cabrillo Boulevard, which opened in 2018. Specifically, the restaurant hired new executive chef Alberto Torres, a 30-year Santa Barbara resident formerly at Hollister Brewing Company and Chuck’s Waterfront, as well as a new GM, Autumn Vaughn, a rising star in Bluewater’s ranks.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast residents should be aware of ticks this summer

People hiking and exercising outdoors should be on the lookout for ticks this summer. Ticks can often be found in tall, grassy, and wooded areas. Ticks that burrow in the skin can lead to much more critical outcomes, including Lyme disease. “I had really bad nerve and muscle pain and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
winespectator.com

A Pair of Pioneers Translate Northern Italy into Santa Barbara

More than 40 years ago, I spent a college summer in Santa Barbara, by day studying postwar Italian cinema and at night immersing myself in the local New Wave music scene, which drew on punk rock, surf rock, reggae and even tiki. Many of my peers sheared their hair and dyed what was left purple. It felt like a time of cultural revolution.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Hundreds of tourists enjoy Memorial Day in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of tourists from all walks of life ventured out to Santa Barbara to celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend. Couples, families, and solo travelers seemed to be enjoying the sun, the food, and the ocean views. Maribel Olguin, who visited from Phoenix, Arizona, said "I love Santa Barbara because the The post Hundreds of tourists enjoy Memorial Day in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stanley the rooster surfs on a vacuum cleaner in California

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Stanley the rooster gets to do a lot of cool things. He gets to take rides in the car, go to the beach and pose for silly pictures, posted on Jennifer Guelker's Facebook page, BackYard Chickens. But because this rooster lives in Morro Bay – a...
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Yum Yum

Yum Yum is beautiful, ope-year-old Siamese available for adoption. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Yum Yum from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. Yum Yum must be one of the loveliest kitties you’ll ever see! She loves bird watching and snuggling up in the sunlight. She may seem a little reserved at first, but can’t deny some chin scratches. She is a one-year-old Siamese and available for adoption at Woods in San Luis Obispo. Come and visit her today.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy