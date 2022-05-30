ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

Officials: 2 die in light aircraft crash in Central Texas

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANITE SHOALS, Texas (AP) — Two people died when a light aircraft crashed in Central Texas on Sunday, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said two people...

highlandernews.com

Trike plane crash kills two near Granite Shoals air park

Two people have died following a crash of a trike plane in Granite Shoals May 29. According to the DPS report, authorities responded to the crash at 8:09 a.m. that morning near the Sylvester Air Park within the city limits. “An Airborne Windsports Edge 912 weight-shift control aircraft crashed in...
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
