North Haven woman arrested for drugs, narcotics, firearm possession

By Samantha Stewart
 2 days ago

Photos of Francesca Pisano, the loaded firearm found in Pisano’s possession, and narcotics believed to be heroin. (Photos courtesy of Hamden Police Department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police have arrested a North Haven woman, Francesca Pisano, 28, on charges related to drugs, narcotics, and firearm possession.

Hamden police announced that on Sunday evening, they received a report of a woman holding a gun and sitting outside of an apartment complex on the 600 block of Fitch Street.

Two officers responded to the call and stated that they found Pisano and recovered a loaded firearm from her possession. They also stated they found numerous bags of what is believed to be heroin, which was packaged for sale.

The firearm was found to be stolen out of West Haven according to police reports.

Pisano has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and breach of peace in the second degree according to police documents.

She is currently being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court in June.

Lynard Skynard
2d ago

WOW ,what did she have to do to get such an incredibly low bond ?Usually ,guns and drugs would be 175k up to 250k bond

JPMerola
2d ago

So, CT's tough guns laws really worked here by kerping guns out of criminal hands. Good thing CT has Universal Background Checks that Congress says we need at the Federal level. Now let's see it they don't drop the gun charges in her plea deal, when she narcs on HER dealer. Then they let her go because she's just a drug user. But let some teacher find out a father keeps a gun on his nightstand, that guy will suffer every gun charge in CT, never touch a gun again, & risks losing his kids to CPS.

James Thompson
2d ago

She was trying to hustle and she wasn't going for NOTHING and a female in this situation Will Take You OUT faster than the average JOE, New Jack City Broads!!!!?💯

