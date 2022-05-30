North Haven woman arrested for drugs, narcotics, firearm possession





Photos of Francesca Pisano, the loaded firearm found in Pisano’s possession, and narcotics believed to be heroin. (Photos courtesy of Hamden Police Department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police have arrested a North Haven woman, Francesca Pisano, 28, on charges related to drugs, narcotics, and firearm possession.

Hamden police announced that on Sunday evening, they received a report of a woman holding a gun and sitting outside of an apartment complex on the 600 block of Fitch Street.

Two officers responded to the call and stated that they found Pisano and recovered a loaded firearm from her possession. They also stated they found numerous bags of what is believed to be heroin, which was packaged for sale.

The firearm was found to be stolen out of West Haven according to police reports.

Pisano has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and breach of peace in the second degree according to police documents.

She is currently being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court in June.

