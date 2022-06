The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting a crash site on Interstate 24 westbound in Lyon County has been cleared. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said the crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near the 51-mile marker on Interstate 24. He said early reports indicated a truck loaded with manure spilled part of its load and a group of motorcyclists hit the slick spot created by the spill and wiped out.

